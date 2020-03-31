Coronavirus: Lack of distancing in direct provision of ‘utmost concern’

More than 400 doctors, lawyers, public health officials, academics and migration experts have warned the Irish health system will be unable to cope if cases of coronavirus become widespread in direct provision centres.

In a letter sent to the Government on Tuesday, and seen by The Irish Times, the group expressed their “utmost concern” that large numbers of asylum seekers continue to live in shared bedrooms, and share sanitary and eating facilities, despite public health advice to socially distance and self-isolate.

An outbreak of the virus in a centre may “spread rapidly and create a cluster of cases” which local health systems in rural areas, where many direct provision centres are located, will be unable to manage, it says.

The letter, which was sent to the Taoiseach, Tánaiste, Minister for Health, Minister for Justice, Chief Medical Officer and all other Government Ministers on Tuesday morning, calls for every family and single person in direct provision to be moved into rooms where they have access to individual sanitation and eating facilities.

This can be done through accommodating people in the “unprecedented numbers of empty hotel rooms, student accommodation units and self-catering holiday accommodation units”.

“This matter is urgent, given that several cases of Covid-19 in direct provision centres have already been reported.”

It is understood residents in centres in Galway, Cork and Dublin have tested positive for the virus, also known as Covid-19. Meanwhile, a small number of asylum seekers continue to work as healthcare staff in nursing homes.

Given the scale of emergency socio-economic measures implemented by the Government in response to coronavirus, investment should also be earmarked to ensure the “safety of international protection applicants to the greatest extent practicable”, the letter says.

Direct provision centres are creating in-house self-isolation facilities following last week’s instructions from the Department of Justice. Reports from residents suggest these facilities are “manifestly inappropriate” and do not allow for physical distancing or provide any privacy for a patient, says the letter.

“We urge the Government immediately to find as many private rooms as necessary to ensure that every family unit and every single person currently within the international protection system is able to socially distance from others.

“It is clear to us that the powerlessness of many people in direct provision to socially distance as per the Government’s advice to the general population is already causing feelings of intense anxiety, humiliation and distress.

“In a pandemic, public health measures must apply to all; every person must be able to benefit from public health support, with the assistance of the State if necessary.”

If the Government fails to provide suitable accommodation for asylum seekers, people will die unnecessarily, the letter says.

‘Additional bed spaces’

The Department of Justice said on Monday evening that it would be announcing a “significant number of additional bed spaces to our accommodation portfolio in the coming days to better support social distancing measures in direct provision centres”.

The justice spokesman also said progress was being made in establishing an off-site self-isolation facility for asylum seekers who display symptoms of the virus or contract Covid-19.

There are 5,686 people, including 1,739 children, living in 39 direct-provision centres around the country. There are an additional 1,585 people, including 285 children, staying in emergency accommodation.