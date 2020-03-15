Coronavirus: Government calls on all pubs and bars to close from tonight

The Government is calling on all pubs to close from tonight until at least March 29th in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The request was made following a meeting at Government Buildings with the Vintners Federation of Ireland and the Licensed Vintners Association, which represents the country’s 7,000 pubs. The announcement covers all public houses and bars, including hotel bars.

The vintners told Government that they had “real difficulty” implementing the guidelines introduced last week limiting social contact and keeping crowds below the recommended limit of 100 in an indoor setting given that pubs promote “social interaction.”

In addition, the Government has asked members of the public not to organise or participate in any parties in private houses or other venues, which would put other people’s health at risk.

The vast majority of the public and pub owners complied with last week’s request, the Government acknowledged, but it made the request as it believed it was important that all pubs be closed ahead of St Patrick’s Day on Tuesday, traditionally one of the busiest days for the pub trade.

The closure of pubs was recommended after video shared on social media over the weekend showed a packed pub in Temple Bar, Dublin flouting the Government’s advice on social distancing and that indoor gatherings of more than 100 people be cancelled.

“The Government, having consulted with the chief medical officer, believes that this is an essential public health measure given the reports of reckless behaviour by some members of the public in certain pubs last night,” the official statement said.

The effectiveness of the social distancing guidelines in other parts of the hospitality and leisure industry such as in restaurants and cinemas will be kept under review over the coming days.

The two vintners groups supported the Government’s decision and urged all members to close in line with the request. Both sides discussed support measures for affected businesses and staff.

Not far from here, nurses & doctors are working to prepare for the impact of a global pandemic. Everyone is working 24/7. This is an insult to their efforts. There is very clear public health advice. Follow it. All options will be kept under constant review

“The Government will continue to monitor the situation, including the compliance of all pubs with this request, as well as any further of different measures which might be required in the future,” said the Government said in the statement.

Earlier all pubs and nightclubs in Temple Bar, the popular nightlife district of Dublin, announced they would close with immediate effect, the company that manages the area said.

The company said that it was making the decision “in the interest of public health” and following advice from the Garda and the health authorities.

The decision came in the wake of mounting public and political outrage after video emerged showing a packed pub in Temple Bar over the weekend flouting the Government’s guidance .

“This decision was taken in light of the experiences of members of The Temple Bar Company over the last few days when it proved impossible to follow the public health advice to limit numbers and adequately implement measures on to control social distancing,” the firm said.

Minister for Health Simon Harris said the move by all bars and clubs in Temple Bar to close voluntarily with immediate effect was a “sensible decision.”

On Sunday morning Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the Government may seek enforcement powers to stop mass gatherings in pubs and clubs.

Mr Varadkar tweeted on Sunday morning that the Government’s direction that “no indoor mass gatherings of more than 100 people applies to pubs and clubs.”

He said he has asked the State’s National Public Health Emergency Team for “further expert guidance on this” and that he “may seek enforcement powers from Dáil/Seanad.”

“People who have been out this weekend should avoid physical contact with seniors or people with chronic diseases. You could make them very, very sick,” Mr Varadkar tweeted.

It comes as the head of the HSE Paul Reid called on people to “cop on” and comply with public health advice.

Insult

A total of 129 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Republic, after 39 new cases were announced on Saturday evening, along with a second death in a patient who was infected with coronavirus. There are 163 cases on the island of Ireland after five new cases were confirmed in Northern Ireland on Saturday bringing the total number of cases there to 34.

Minister for Health Simon Harris has described the video circulating on social media as an “insult” to the efforts of nurses and doctors working to prepare for a pandemic.

The head of the Restaurants Association of Ireland on Sundey urged the Government to announce “a lockdown” of all licensed premises for at least two weeks.

Adrian Cummins, chief executive of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, made the call after making a dramatic appeal for action to the Government on Saturday, warning that “social distancing” was not being observed by customers.

Staff were being put at risk, he said in a posted tweeted on social media. “The decisions we make in the next two weeks will be for the next 100 years in the country. We need to make tough, tough decisions now for the safety of people, our families, our staff and our nation,” Mr Cummins told The Irish Times on Sunday morning.