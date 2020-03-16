Coronavirus: Firms urged to support workers as ‘unprecedented numbers’ sign on

Employers in the pub and childcare sectors are being asked to continue paying staff up to €203 a week as the Department of Social Protection moves to cope with “unprecedented numbers” of people signing on.

Minister Regina Doherty said employers would be reimbursed by Government “within a number of weeks”. She said continuing to provide the minimal salaries would help stagger numbers presenting for emergency payments at welfare offices and online.

Details of how employers could apply for reimbursement would be finalised at Cabinet on Tuesday, and the scheme announced on Tuesday or Wednesday, she said.

Up to 50,000 bar workers and 25,000 childcare workers are among those to have been effectively laid off in the past week due to businesses closing because of the coronavirus outbreak.

“We have asked employers, where they can, to keep people on their books and pay them the minimum of the €203 per week which is the equivalent of a job seekers’ rate. Our department will refund them that money in the coming weeks,” said Ms Doherty.

“If employers are continuing to keep staff on their books it ensures continuity of an income for employees and also ensures relationship continuity between the employee and employer so when things do pick up in a couple of weeks they will be able to pick where they left off.”

For those whose employers cannot maintain salaries a new emergency payment, the Covid Pandemic Unemployment Payment, is being made available to anyone who has lost their job due to the outbreak. It is worth €203 a week and can be applied for online at MyGov.ie for those who have a Public Services Card (PSC). Ms Doherty said online applications were being processed within 48 hours.

Workers who do not have a PSC can download a one-page application form but must have access to a printer. They must fill the form, on which they will be asked their employer’s details, their last day of employment and bank account details. A stamp is not needed to send it to: Freepost, PO Box 12896, Dublin 1. Once received these would be processed within 48 hours.

Emergency payment

The emergency payment and will last for six weeks and does not provide additional allowances for dependent children or adults. During the six weeks recipients should apply for the most suitable long-term payment, for example Jobseekers Allowance or Illness Benefit.

Laid off workers with children who had been receiving the Working Family Payment will no longer get it, said the minister.

“For people on the working family payment, under normal circumstances if you are working you get working family payment. Right now people who have lost their jobs can apply for the [emergency] Covid-19 job seekers payment and they will receive it the next six weeks until we figure out what payment they should be on and move them to the appropriate payment for a longer period.”

Speaking on RTÉ Radio, Ms Doherty said her Department had seen 20,000 new people present for jobseekers’ payments on Friday.

“People that arrived on Friday should see their payments being awarded today or tomorrow. The offices up and down the country are open today but we are asking people not to call, though there are steady flows of people coming to our offices,” she said.

Asked how many people are expected to apply for the emergency payment, she said it was “hard to fathom” and her department was still modelling estimates. There would be no change to payments for people on community employment or Tús schemes, she said.

“People will continue to stay on those schemes and will continue to receive their payments. I think in the coming weeks you will see we will begin to draw on those people in terms of community responses for the needs of our citizens.”

Information can be obtained from the department on Covid-19 payments via the lo-call number 1890800024. A frequently asked questions page is being compiled by the Department and should be available on its website on Monday (later).