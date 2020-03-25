Coronavirus: Barnardos appeals for public donations

Barnardos has issued an urgent appeal to the public for donations to help it reach children and families during the Covid-19 crisis.

The children’s charity is working with 1,580 families who require critical and intensive support with more than 600 waiting for help.

Barnardos has said it is currently adapting to ensure it can keep working with children who were already in very vulnerable circumstances.

Mary Gamble, director of fundraising for Barnardos, said the charity is “rapdidly adapting to meet the new needs of families”.

“The families we work with, who were already living in stressful situations, are now experiencing a pressure cooker effect – children are living with domestic abuse, parental mental health challenges, neglect, acrimonious separation and family breakdown and addiction – now with no escape,” she said.

“They are also in need of food, nappies and other essential items that they would have received coming to Barnardos centres,” Ms Gamble said.

“To help these families Barnardos is providing crisis supports such as food parcels, safety planning for families living with domestic abuse, support in managing crises in the home, support in establishing and maintaining routines, and compiling and distributing activity packs.”

Donations can be made to Barnardos on its website.