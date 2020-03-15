Coronavirus: Avoid anti-inflammatories during crisis – French advice

Warnings have been issued against taking some over-the-counter anti-inflammatories such as ibuprofen during the coronavirus outbreak.

French health minister Olivier Véran, who is a qualified doctor and neurologist, posted on Twitter on Saturday: “The taking of anti-inflammatories [ibuprofen, cortisone] could be a factor in aggravating the infection. In case of fever, take paracetamol. If you are already taking anti-inflammatory drugs, ask your doctor’s advice.”

Sportspeople, including young adults, who take anti-inflammatories regularly to address injuries should stop taking them during the Covid-19 crisis, according to health advice.

Health officials point out that anti- inflammatory drugs are known to be a risk for those with infectious illnesses because they tend to diminish the response of the body’s immune system.

The French health ministry added that patients should choose paracetamol because “it will reduce the fever without counterattacking the inflammation”.

French patients have been forced to consult pharmacies since mid-January if they want to buy popular painkillers, including ibuprofen, paracetamol and aspirin, to be reminded of the risks. – Guardian