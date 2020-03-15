Coronavirus: All Temple Bar pubs and nightclubs to close in ‘interest of public health’

All pubs and nightclubs in Temple Bar, the popular nightlife district of Dublin, will close with immediate effect, the company that manages the area has said.

The company said that it was making the decision “in the interest of public health” and following advice from the Garda and the health authorities.

The decision comes in the wake of mounting public and political outrage after video emerged showing a packed pub in Temple Bar over the weekend flouting the Government’s guidance for people not to gather in groups of more than 100 people to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“This decision was taken in light of the experiences of members of The Temple Bar Company over the last few days when it proved impossible to follow the public health advice to limit numbers and adequately implement measures on to control social distancing,” the firm said.

“Members of The Temple Bar Company felt it was inappropriate to request the diversion of Garda resources away from more pressing needs.”

Minister for Health Simon Harris said the move by all bars and clubs in Temple Bar to close voluntarily with immediate effect was a “sensible decision.” The State’s National Public Health Emergency team would meet tomorrow to consider the closure of more pubs, he said.

“But remember we can make some decisions,” Mr Harris told members of the public in a tweet. “It’s up to you to do your bit, not anyone else. Basic cop on goes a long way.”

Martin Harte, chief executive of the Temple Bar Compnnay said the decision to close the pubs in the area was “the correct one given the unprecedented circumstances.”

The Temple Bar Company said it would intensify its disinfecting and power-washing of streets and public spaces in the area, which is popular with visiting tourists and stags and hen parties

Earlier the Vintners Federation of Ireland said it would urge the 4,000 pubs in its membership to close if so directed by State officials following a meeting with Government .

On Sunday morning Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the Government may seek enforcement powers to stop mass gatherings in pubs and clubs.

Mr Varadkar tweeted on Sunday morning that the Government’s direction that “no indoor mass gatherings of more than 100 people applies to pubs and clubs.”

He said he has asked the State’s National Public Health Emergency Team for “further expert guidance on this” and that he “may seek enforcement powers from Dáil/Seanad.”

“People who have been out this weekend should avoid physical contact with seniors or people with chronic diseases. You could make them very, very sick,” Mr Varadkar tweeted.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has said the Government may take further measures on social gatherings ahead of St Patrick’s Day.

The issue of potential pub closures will be discussed in a meeting with representative bodies today, Mr Donohoe said.

“A meeting will take place this afternoon between our public health experts, representatives of Government and those representative bodies and these issues will be discussed further. Tomorrow morning a meeting of our public health emergency team will take place and after that there will be a meeting of the cabinet sub-committee on Covid 19. If we are advised that further action is needed, the Government will take that action,” Mr Donohoe said.

“If after engagement with representative bodies this afternoon we judge on the back of advice from public health authorities that more action is needed or more guidance is needed, the Government will do that and in advance of St Patrick’s Day.”

It comes as the head of the HSE Paul Reid called on people to “cop on” and comply with public health advice.

Social distancing

The Vintners Federation of Ireland and the Licensed Vintners’ Association was meeting the Government today to seek clarity on the guidelines on social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak in light of how the directions discouraging indoor gatherings are not working.

The two representative groups, which together represent most of the country’s estimated 7,000 pubs, are meeting Minister for Transport Shane Ross in Government Buildings today.

“We are seeking urgent clarity on the situation regarding pubs and the guidelines on social distancing and what has been scant guidelines on how publicans can implement them. We have seen that play out and it is not working,” said a spokesman for the vintners’ federation.

The LVA, the representative body for Dublin pubs, said that it had been seeking clarity from the Government since it announced that all indoor gatherings of more than 100 people should be cancelled given that the current social distancing guidelines were “unworkable in a pub setting.”

The VFI spokesman said that there was a “contradiction” in the messages from Government last week on the guidelines when it told people to distance themselves from others and not congregate indoors in groups of more than 100 but decided not to close pubs.

He said that it was easier for restaurants to enforce social distancing because they could take away tables, but the situation for pubs was much more difficult to manage.

The LVA condemned Dublin pubs that flouted the guidelines over the weekend but said that most bars in the city took “responsible actions” as “being seriously irresponsible.”

“Their behaviour is completely and utterly unacceptable,” said the LVA.

A large number of pubs decided to ”close of their own volition”, while others were over the weekend “seeking to follow the guidelines to the best of their ability by limiting numbers, implementing strict hygiene protocol and spacing out tables,” the group added.

The spokesman for the vintners’ federation said that the video showing a packed pub in Temple Bar over the weekend was “terrible.”

”This is a national emergency. We have a responsibility to the wider community and our fellow citizens. A pub clearly flouting the guidelines is spectacularly irresponsible,” he said.

The federation said that the impact of pub closures would be “catastrophic” on small businesses like bars. He called for financial support to help pubs over the coronavirus outbreak.

Insult

A total of 129 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Republic, after 39 new cases were announced on Saturday evening, along with a second death in a patient who was infected with coronavirus. There are 163 cases on the island of Ireland after five new cases were confirmed in Northern Ireland on Saturday bringing the total number of cases there to 34.

Images shared on social media of a packed pub in Temple Bar in Dublin city centre sparked public outrage that some members of the public were not following the Government’s guidance on social distancing to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Minister for Health Simon Harris has described the video circulating on social media as an “insult” to the efforts of nurses and doctors working to prepare for a pandemic.

It comes as a growing number of pubs and restaurants have decided to close their doors due to coronavirus, some finding it difficult to implement social distancing measures.

The head of the s Restaurants Association of Ireland has urged the Government to announce “a lockdown” of all licensed premises for at least two weeks.

Adrian Cummins, chief executive of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, made the call after making a dramatic appeal for action to the Government on Saturday, warning that “social distancing” was not being observed by customers.

Staff were being put at risk, he said in a posted tweeted on social media. “The decisions we make in the next two weeks will be for the next 100 years in the country. We need to make tough, tough decisions now for the safety of people, our families, our staff and our nation,” Mr Cummins told The Irish Times on Sunday morning.

“What I am hoping is that the Government just trigger a lockdown and just go for it. We need a bit of leadership on this. Just tell us: the people need to be told you can’t do it, you cannot congregate in areas. Just do it. It is too serious now. We just need to do the right thing.”

The representative of the country’s restaurant industry called on the country’s banks to introduce a moratorium on all personal loans and personal guarantees on loans for at least two weeks until the Government “give a green light that we are out of an emergency.”

“We have to ensure that there is no stress on people’s lives from the banks,” he said. “Do we want to be like Italy? That is the question: do we want to be like Italy?”

Close the Pubs

On Thursday the Government called for gatherings of more than 100 people indoors and 500 people outdoors to be cancelled.

However it has been left up to pubs to decide themselves if they will close or limit the numbers they allow into their premises as part of efforts to deal with coronavirus.

However on Saturday the State’s Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan, delivered a strong warning about compliance with social distancing measures. “There are a lot of anecdotal reports of busy restaurants and pubs. It’s important to get the message out. Listen to the message, take personal responsibility… reduce as much as possible social activity.”

There has also been a growing call on social media for pubs to close their doors with the hashtag #CloseThePubs trending on social media.

Among them oncologist Professor John Crown who tweeted on Saturday night. “The bars and club need to be closed tomorrow morning- not at some future date. Delay is very unwise and very unfamiliar. Some very heroic ICU, respiratory and infectious disease nurses, doctors and other staff are now placing themselves in harms way

Fianna Fail leader Micheál Martin tweeted “ A message to those in our pubs and restaurants who are ignoring #COVI 19 recommendations on social distancing. You may think you’re fit and healthy and unstoppable, but you’re jeopardising people who aren’t. Please think of them and follow the advice. We can beat this together.”

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald tweeted: “Today we had a second #coronavirus death. The virus is here and spreading. This is a public health emergency. It is important to stay at home and keep all contact to a minimum. So no parties, no gigs, no pubs, no clubs.Stay home. Stay apart from people. Stay in touch with people.”

On Saturday Grogan’s in Dublin was among several pubs to announces it is closing its door for the next fortnight due to coronavirus restrictions.