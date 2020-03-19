Coronavirus: 58,000 applications received for Covid-19 welfare payment

Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty has said that there have been 58,000 applications so far for the Covid-19 payment introduced since the weekend for those who have been let go because of the coronavirus crisis.

She said her department has managed to process 43,000 of those applications so far.

“What happened over months and months in 2008 and 2009 during the banking crisis has happened over the past few days,” said Ms Doherty.

She has also confirmed that people will receive social welfare payments on a fortnightly basis rather than on a weekly basis. This is to accommodate social distancing for those who collect their welfare in post offices.

More to follow . . .