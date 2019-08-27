Concert and parade to celebrate work of emergency and security services

Flanked by two large Irish wolfhounds in the courtyard at Dublin Castle on Tuesday, Minister for Health Simon Harris was joined by dozens of emergency and security staff to announce details of this year’s National Support Services concert and parade in Dublin.

Beginning with a concert at National Concert Hall on Saturday, August 31st, and culminating in a parade in Dublin on September 7th, the event is designed to celebrate the work of service personnel.

“It’s a really important day to show our gratitude for our emergency and security services right across the spectrum,” Mr Harris said. “The people who go to work every day to keep us safe, to keep us secure-and indeed the many people who volunteer as well.”

The parade will begin at Parnell Square in Dublin city centre and ends at Dublin Castle. There, each of the services will have their specialist equipment on display and will demonstrate drills for the public.

Chief Supt, Kevin Gralton, estimated that last year’s event drew about 25,000 people, and he expects an even larger crowd this year.

“We serve the community. Each and every one of us does our best to serve as best as we can to provide the services that the community expects,” Chief Supt Gralton said. “It’s also a great day for families and children to come and see the parade and see all the glitter that comes with it.”

The concert features artists Jack Lukeman, Sibeal, The Bonny Men and October Fires, as well as The Garda Band, Midlands Prison Choir and Dublin Fire Brigade Pipe Band.

Mr Harris noted that last year Taoiseach Leo Varadkar officially designated the day of the parade as National Services Day to celebrate the event.

“I think that’s a really important symbol of the high regard our emergency services and our security services are held by members of the public,” Harris said.

See www.nationalservicesday.ie for more information.