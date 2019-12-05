Commuter hell or commuter belle? - we want to hear your stories

Do you commute to Dublin every day? Were your “forced” to move away from the capital in order to purchase a house? Or maybe you love living outside of the captial and as far away from the office as possible.

The Banking and Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI) warned on Thursday that home-buyers are being forced to live further and further away from their place of work because of the price pressures in the Dublin property market .

In its latest housing market monitor, the banking lobby group highlighted a significant increase in house sales in Dublin’s commuter belt counties – Louth, Meath, Kildare and Wicklow. It said this was because prospective buyers were being priced out of the Dublin market.

