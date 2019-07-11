Comedian Brendan Grace dies aged 68

Comedian Brendan Grace has died aged 68 in Dublin.

Mr Grace had been in hospital receiving treatment for pneumonia when he was diagnosed with lung cancer.

He had been in hospital for the last month.

A spokesman for Mr Grace said last week: “Brendan Grace has been in hospital for the last four weeks receiving treatment for pneumonia. It has now transpired that he is also suffering from cancer for which he is receiving ongoing care and treatment.”

Mr Grace began his career in music before turning to comedy and is probably best known for his role as the deeply unlikeable Fr Fintan Stack in Father Ted.

Born in the Liberties area of Dublin, Mr Grace worked in the entertainment industry for 50 years.

He lived in Florida in the US and regularly returned to Ireland to tour but was forced to cancel his Irish tour this summer due to ill health.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Eileen, and their four children.

He has had a number of health issues in recent years and suffered a stroke and complications from diabetes.

Mr Grace’s son-in-law, Frank Gillespie told RTÉ Radio One’s Liveline show last week that his family had been inundated with cards and letters of support.