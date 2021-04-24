Citizens’ Assembly votes to delete ‘sexist’ clause from the Constitution

The constitutional clause on women’s place being in the home should be replaced by a recognition of the value of care within the home and the wider community, the Citizens’ Assembly has recommended.

The 99 members of the assembly also voted to recognise all forms of families in the Constitution, not only families based on marriage.

They further recommended that quotas should be introduced for all elections in the State.

The members voted overwhelmingly to replace Article 41.2 of the Constitution which states: “In particular the State recognises that by her life within the home, woman gives to the State a support without which the common good cannot be achieved.

“The State shall, therefore, endeavour to ensure that mothers shall not be obliged by economic necessity to engage in labour to the neglect of their duties in the home.”

The National Women’s Council welcomed the recommendation to replace the “sexist and outdated” clause on women’s place in the home .

Its director Orla O’Connor said it “send a strong and clear signal to Government and all decision makers that women’s equality needs to be at the centre of our Constitution, our legislation and our policies.

“The recommendations have the potential to really transform women and girls’ lives in this country and include the key elements that we need to achieve gender equality. We call on the Government to prioritise their implementation without delay.”

The citizens also called for a greater role of the State in relation to the provision of care in this country with a public childcare model and improved pay and conditions for childcare workers, the majority of whom are women.

Ms O’Connor called on the Government to hold a referendum next year to change the Constitution in line with the recommendations of the Citizens’ Assembly.

The assembly has met over six weekends online under the chairwomanship of Catherine Day, the former secretary general of the European Commission.

Reacting to the report, Taoiseach Micheál Martin thanked the members for their service.

Recalling what he said when he addressed the assembly in October, the Taoiseach reiterated that citizens’ assemblies have a proud track record in Ireland.

The final report of the Citizens’ Assembly on Gender Equality is expected to be presented to the Oireachtas and published in June 2021.