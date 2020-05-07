Childcare providers told they won’t be covered for coronavirus-related claims

Childcare providers have been told that they will not be insured for Covid-19 related claims if they take part in the Government’s new childcare plan for frontline workers.

Minister for Children Katherine Zappone said the new scheme, which is to come into effect after May 18th, would provide essential health care workers with 45 hours of childcare per week in their homes.

Healthcare staff will have to pay € 90 per week for childcare to facilitate them going to work under a new Government scheme.

In a letter from insurance broker Arachas which was sent to childcare providers on Thursday morning, they said that the insurer Allianz will not be in a position to provide insurance cover for Covid-19-related claims.

Arachas said it had “engaged with the Department to represent your interests and recommended that the Government indemnify childcare providers and workers volunteering to provide care to support healthcare workers.

“Unfortunately, we are advised that the Government is not in a position to provide a State indemnity for this.

“As your insurance broker we have also contacted your childcare insurance provider, Allianz, on your behalf to clarify your policy cover in relation to volunteering to take part in this initiative.

“Allianz have confirmed that all of the covers which you currently have under your existing policy will continue to apply without additional charge, but that as there is a material change in risk in terms of the heightened exposure to Covid-19 claims, if you participate in the proposed outreach childcare scheme they will have no option but to apply a Covid-19 exclusion arising out of and in connection with this new activity.

“As this is a Government-led initiative in response to a national crisis, both Allianz and Arachas have consistently expressed our views that there is an onus on the State to provide a State indemnity in respect of this exposure.

“It is our duty as your insurance advisor to highlight to you that under the current framework outlined by your insurer, Allianz, and by the Government Departments, that you will not have insurance cover for any claim relating to Covid-19.”

Marian Quinn, chairperson of the Association of Childcare Professionals, said t“This means that the insurance they have will not cover them for a Covid-related claim. Our understanding would be that if an employee or someone in family gets it and a claim is taken against the provider, they will not be covered for that,” she said. She added that there were wider concerns among childcare providers concerning insurance and the Covid-19 healthcare worker scheme.

“There is lack of clarity on whose insurance is responsible if an employee has an accident in the house; will it mean increased premiums or the risk of not getting a quote for the provider into the future? We also don’t know if the insurance will actually cover extended hours including weekends and out of hours care,” she said.

Ms Quinn emphasised that providers want to provide a service for frontline workers, but said “there are so many cost or risk implications that could impact on their business and on them not being able to stay open, that many providers will look at this and say it’s not something they can do.”

She suggested that if the State were to directly employ childcare workers, it could mitigate the situation.

A spokesman for the Department of Children said that Allianz, the largest underwriter in the sector, is “supporting the outreach childcare scheme by agreeing to provide insurance policy amendments to its clients, which will enable them and their staff to take part in the outreach scheme.

“The Department is grateful that Allianz has taken this approach.”

However the department added that “with regard to Allianz’s decision not to provide coverage for Covid-19 related claims, this is a commercial matter for them as an underwriter.

“The Department understands that the insurability of Covid-19 related claims is an issue which has been raised in a number of sectors.

“The Department advises childcare providers to contact their insurance broker if they wish to apply to the Department to deliver outreach childcare under the scheme.”