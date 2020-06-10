Childcare funding plan: The main points
Government package worth €75m aims to keep fees unchanged for parents
The amount of grant for each provider will be based on number of children on department schemes pre-Covid 19. Photograph: iStock
A €75m funding package will ensure childcare providers will not have to charge higher fees than before Covid-19, the Government has revealed.
The new funding model will run from June 29th to August 23rd.
Here are the main points:
- The overall value of the plan for the childcare sector is €75m and it is hoped this will allow 1,800 creches to open their doors.
- This includes a once-off reopening grant of €18m which can be used for extra staffing costs or to provide training and resources, such as books and toys for a play pod.
- The amount of grant for each provider will be based on number of children on department schemes pre-Covid 19.
- Services which open on June 29th or within a week of that date and who stay open until late August will receive higher grants than those reopening in August or September.
- Providers with fewer than 11 children will receive €2,000 if they reopen later this month or €1,000 if they reopen in late August or September.
- Services with between 12 to 40 children will receive €4,000 if they reopen later this month or €2,000 if they reopen in late August or September.
- Providers with between 41 to 100 children will receive €7,000 if they reopen later this month or €3,500 if they reopen in late August or September.
- Services with more than 100 children will receive €10,000 if they reopen later this month or €5,000 if they reopen in late August or September.
- There will also be a once-off capital grant of €14.2m for all registered centre based services re-opening between June 29th and the beginning of September.
- This can be used to buy outdoor play equipment; equipment for outdoor shade and shelter to make playing outside easier; additional toilet facilities; room dividers for play pods; screens in reception areas.
- Under this element of the plan, providers with fewer than eleven children will receive €1,000; providers with between 12 to 40 children will receive €2,500; providers with between 41 to 100 children will receive €4,000 and those with more than 100 children will receive €6,000.
- There will also be reopening grants worth €375,000 for childminders which work out at €500 per childminder.
- The temporary wage subsidy scheme will continue until the end of August and will provide 85 per cent (or 70 per cent for higher incomes) towards the cost of wages.
- Department schemes such as universal and targeted subsidies will be available.