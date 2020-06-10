Childcare funding plan of €75m aims to keep fees unchanged for parents

Providers to get one-off reopening grant and capital grant, and wage and fee subsidies

Updated: 3 minutes ago
A funding package of €75 million is going to be made available for childcare providers to help them open at the end of June. Photograph: iStock

A funding package of €75 million is going to be made available for childcare providers to help them open at the end of June. Photograph: iStock

 

Childcare providers will not charge higher fees than they did before the Covid 19 crisis under a new €75 million childcare package due to be unveiled by the Government later on Wednesday.

The new funding model will contain four elements including: a one-off reopening grant of €18million for centre based providers opening later this month and in August; a once off capital grant of €14.2 million; the continuation of the Revenue temporary wage subsidy scheme and the availability of universal and targeted subsidies for parents.

Coronavirus Data Dashboard

The four measures will run from June 29th to August 23rd.

A condition of the additional funding measures is that providers must retain parental fees at pre Covid-19 rates.

More to follow.

News Digests

Stay on top of the latest newsSIGN UP HERE