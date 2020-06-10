Childcare funding plan of €75m aims to keep fees unchanged for parents

Childcare providers will not charge higher fees than they did before the Covid 19 crisis under a new €75 million childcare package due to be unveiled by the Government later on Wednesday.

The new funding model will contain four elements including: a one-off reopening grant of €18million for centre based providers opening later this month and in August; a once off capital grant of €14.2 million; the continuation of the Revenue temporary wage subsidy scheme and the availability of universal and targeted subsidies for parents.

The four measures will run from June 29th to August 23rd.

A condition of the additional funding measures is that providers must retain parental fees at pre Covid-19 rates.

More to follow.