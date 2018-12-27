Charities appeal for unwanted Christmas gifts

What to do about all those presents you received at Christmas but which are quite useless, that is the question. Whether it is nobler, if you don’t mind, to pass them off on some hapless charity or other and which never has such outrageous fortune. Or take up arms against the sea of baubles and by disposing, end them.

Such questions beset many at this time of year as they struggle with the consequences of “but I had to get you something” gestures of goodwill.

Charities, however, are not dumping grounds and have neither the time nor volunteers to sift through what is useless.

However, if you received more jumpers than would keep a herd of sheep happy, or more socks than the average centipede (so to speak) would use in a year, or books, books, books, etc, then charities are indeed keen to hear from you.

The best known in this context would be the Unwanted Gifts for Homeless appeal put out at this time of year, every year, by Crosscare, the social care agency of Dublin’s Catholic archdiocese.

They will be only too glad if you could donate excess but useful gifts, including toys and non-perishable foods, to them at the crib in St Mary’s Pro Cathedral on Marlborough Street in the city centre up to January 6th next.

Crosscare staff have been working throughout Christmas supporting homeless people in their six residential services, which now includes the hub for families in Drumcondra.

Already they have distributed 24,000 meals in hampers to those most in need and involving 120 volunteers. The hampers came from the truly extraordinary 60 tonnes of non-perishable food collected in parishes all over Dublin since the beginning of December when Archbishop Diarmuid Martin issued an appeal.

Besides the Pro Cathedral appeal for useful but unwanted Christmas gifts other charities interested in such include the St Vincent de Paul and Bernardos.

The Society of St Vincent de Paul, East Region,(covering Dublin, Kildare and Wicklow) is asking for people who received more gift vouchers for books than the need to donate them, or buy children’s books with the vouchers and donate those to the society.

The books will be provided to children in the Society’s East region as part of a project WordPower. It is based on the concept that having more books at home improves children’s educational outcomes. The books can be for babies, children, pre-teens and young adults. The charity Bernardos too has appealed for unwanted gifts to help its work with over 15,300 children and families in 40 centres throughout Ireland.

Bernadette Harrington of Bernardos said that “rather than holding on to something you might not use, you could give it a much more special purpose. From clothes, shoes and accessories, to household goods, children’s toys, art and books – there’s something for everyone in Barnardos shops”.

She urged people: “Start 2019 off in the right way by donating your unwanted gifts to Barnardos.”

Barnardos has seven shops around Ireland, in Carlow, Cork, Wexford and Dublin (Dalkey, Clondalkin, Kilbarrack and Dun Laoghaire). Unwanted gifts can be dropped into any of those shops. Details at www.barnardos.ie/shop