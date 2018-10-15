Body of man in his 20s found close to Galway City Hall

A scheduled meeting of Galway City Council was cancelled on Monday after the body of a man in his late 20s was found in bushes at the front of City Hall.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to University College Hospital shortly after noon for a postmortem.

The man, whose name has not yet been released, was from the city and was known to gardaí. He had returned to Galway late last week and had engaged with housing services over the weekend.

Mark of respect

In a statement Galway City Council extended its sympathy to the family and friends of the deceased.

“The October ordinary meeting of Galway City Council was to have taken place today from 2pm. It was decided by the mayor, Cllr Niall McNelis, to defer the meeting until a later date as a mark of respect,” it said.

Mr McNelis said he was shocked and saddened at the death of the young man. And he has asked Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy to visit the city as winter looms and the homeless problem intensifies.

“I am deeply shocked that a man died last night and was discovered where rough sleepers regularly use on the grounds of City Hall. With winter conditions approaching, and colder nights, someone being found dead in our city, even if we are not sure was homeless, raises the issue that we must ensure that all those sleeping rough are engaged with, and offered support, services and shelter,” he said.

“I have written to the Minister for Housing today to outline my concerns and to ensure the council and agencies have all the resources they need. I have also asked the Minister to visit the city and meet those working in frontline services, and about how the Housing First strategy can be prioritised in Galway,” he added.