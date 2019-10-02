Belfast rape trial led to surge in demand on One in Four services

The Belfast rape trial and the visit of Pope Francis last year led to a surge in demand for the services of sexual abuse group One in Four, its chief executive Maeve Lewis has said.

Ms Lewis, speaking at the launch of the organisation’s 2018 annual report, said almost a quarter of the 111 people who contacted it last year had already tried to take their own lives.

One in Four, which deals primarily with adult survivors of childhood sexual abuse, said it met during the year with 911 people, 42 per cent of which were men.

“In 2018 the Belfast rape trial and the visit of Pope Francis led to a surge in demand,” said Ms Lewis, adding that “many” elements of the trial are “played out in our own courts every day of the week”.

“Sadly, our clients still find the criminal justice process to be demeaning and re-traumatising,” she said, adding One in Four has been “very impressed” with reforms proposed in Belfast since by the Gillen Review.

Emergency help

One in Four has had to turn people away because it has not the money to pay for services, and an application for emergency help for for exceptional cases was refused: “It is really terrifying when we cannot offer a service,” she said.

“We will always wonder what happened to the people we had to turn away,” she went on, “Our waiting lists were closed for four months and we have no idea what happened to the people we had to turn away. This is a huge worry.”

Last year, 146 people received One in Four-provided individual and group psychotherapy; 80 family members were also helped; and more than 500 more were helped by its advocacy service. The average waiting time is six months.

Fifty two men aged between 18 and 69 who had caused sexual harm were helped by its Phoenix Programme. Sixteen had abused a family member; 11 had abused a known child; and 21 had abused online.

“The Phoenix Programme provides a therapeutic intervention to men who have sexually abused children and we see this as a core child protection measure,” said Ms Lewis.

Protecting children

“Almost half have never been convicted of their crimes but are willing to admit to causing sexual harm. Men travel from all over the country to attend. Our rigorous programme helps keep children safe,” she said.

However, Phoenix is “totally underfunded” and has a waiting list: “I find it appalling to think that children may be sexually abused because the offender cannot get access to a programme.”

During the year, One in Four helped 35 people through criminal trials, and 11 people in civil cases. It made 63 child-protection notifications to Tusla, the child and family agency.