Belfast City Hall to be lit up for Noah Donohoe campaign

Belfast City Hall is set to be lit up blue to raise awareness of a campaign to find out what happened to a teenager who was found drowned.

Noah Donohoe disappeared in North Belfast in June, sparking a huge search effort. His body was later found in a storm drain.

The 14-year-old’s mother Fiona has launched a public appeal to find out what happened to her son.

She has set up dedicated pages on Twitter and Facebook, called MyNoah Donohoe, as she seeks answers about his disappearance and death.

Sinn Féin councillor Steven Corr said the City Hall will be lit blue on Sunday to support Ms Donohoe’s campaign following a proposal he made.

“The death of Noah Donohoe shocked the citizens of our city and left many heartbroken, least not the family and friends of Noah,” he said.

“I welcome the cross-party support for my proposal to have Belfast City Hall illuminated blue this Sunday to mark nine weeks since young Noah Donohoe had gone missing.

“I hope that by illuminating the building, it will create awareness around the ongoing appeal for information on the death of Noah.

“I would appeal to anyone with any evidence or information in respect of Noah’s disappearance to bring this immediately to the PSNI, info justicefornoah.co.uk, Fiona Donohoe’s Solicitor, Niall Murphy or Relatives for Justice.” – PA