Ballinamore residents invited to ‘crisis meeting’ over asylum seeker plan

Residents of Ballinamore in Co Leitrim were over the weekend invited via text message to attend a “crisis meeting” on Sunday night, apparently to discuss plans by the Department of Justice to accommodate up to 130 asylum seekers in the town.

The meeting comes after a highly charged public meeting last Wednesday, after which local Oireachtas members sought a meeting between community leaders and Minister for Integration David Stanton. That “briefing” has been scheduled for next Thursday in Dublin .

The text invitation circulated over the weekend warned “the future of our town is at stake”.

The unsigned text advised that only local people and local businesses would be allowed to attend but said people from surrounding parishes were also invited “as it will affect their children also”.

A number of people in Ballinamore told The Irish Times they had sympathy for asylum seekers and refugees fleeing persecution, but believed the number proposed was too high for a town with a population of about 900, and that the necessary support services were not in place. They also criticised the lack of consultation and said they had learned at Wednesday’s meeting that the contract between the department and the service provider had been signed the previous day.

‘It is too many’

Local Sinn Féin TD Martin Kenny said the decision to accommodate asylum seekers in Ballinamore had already been made by the Government . “We have a choice now about whether to be generous and understanding or whether to be negative,” he said.

An estimated 150 people attended Wednesday’s public meeting where they heard of plans to accommodate up to 130 people in 25 apartments at The Rock, a recently completed block adjacent to Tesco away from the town centre.

The meeting heard that the developers, Cork-based Remcoll 2 , also have plans for a multi million euro development which would include 37 housing units, a nursing home, office block and filling station. Many local people have expressed scepticism about the plan saying a planning application already submitted, refers to housing units only.

A number of people who spoke in Ballinamore on Saturday on condition of anonymity said they had concerns about the number of asylum seekers being proposed. “I have no problem with anyone being accommodated but it is too many. It is unfair to house people without facilities,” said one woman . She said there was one GP in the town who was already over-stretched and she questioned whether language services and other supports would be provided in local schools . “It’s nice to look after our own too ,” she added.

But local woman Rita Maher said some were getting carried away with “the hype”.

“I think we need to get some balance here,” she said. “If these people are from Syria they need our love, our support and our kindness”.

Ms Maher said Irish people who had gone abroad always hoped to be treated with kindness and respect and if these people were coming from difficult circumstances “we need to show some kindness”.

Local man Colm Gilheany said the predominant feeling locally was that 130 was too many in a town like Ballinamore and was the equivalent of 200,000 in Dublin.

“If somebody said there were 20 coming tomorrow I honestly don’t think there would be any issue”, he said. Mr Gilheany said he believed locals had genuine concerns about the lack of facilities in Ballinamore.

‘Unanswered questions’

Another local man Al O’Rourke said his personal view was that anyone forced to leave their home country was welcome. “I do not forget that some of my own family went to the United States in the 1800s and they were the equivalent of refugees ,” he added.

Much of the online commentary regarding the Ballinamore plan was critical and referred to Ireland’s homeless saying they should be helped first.

Deputy Kenny said he did not believe it was “an either-or” situation and said both the homeless and the refugees needed support.

In a statement, the Department of Justice said it was working to secure new accommodation centres for International Protection applicants, and had reached agreement with a provider in Ballinamore. The department said the number of people arriving to seek protection was up 53 per cent so far this year, and 1,500 people were now in emergency accommodation such as hotels and guest houses, because of pressure on existing centres.

A department spokesman could not say when the asylum seekers would arrive in Ballinamore but Senator Frank Feighan who sought a meeting for local representatives with the Minister, said he understood they would be arriving on a phased basis over the next six weeks. “I think the people of Ballinamore are welcoming but they do have unanswered questions,” said Senator Feighan.

Fianna Fáil councillor Paddy O’Rourke said he did not believe local people were against accommodating refugees but they were entitled to be better informed . “I think there is also concern about plans for out of town development away from the main street because of what has happened in Carrick on Shannon”, he added.

Local Sinn Féin councillor Brendan Barry said a number of Syrian families had been accommodated locally and there has never been a problem with them. “I have heard their stories and what they went through, and my heart goes out to them,” he added.