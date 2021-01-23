Badge of distinction: Meet the first Sikh in the Garda Reserves

This week Ravinder Singh Oberoi became the first Sikh in the Garda Reserves.

Mr Singh completed par of his training in 2007 but left when told he could not wear his turban.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris altered the Garda uniform code in 2019. Also pictured are Mr Singh’s father-in-law Gurbir Singh and son Jaivir Singh.

Photograph Nick Bradshaw

Photograph Nick Bradshaw

Being attested this week was “a very proud moment” and “a very happy ending to a long journey,” he said.

Seventy-one new gardaí graduated last Tuesday after completing a modified training programme which focused on on-the-job experience rather than training in the Garda College.

A further 69 members of the Garda Reserve were also attested to aid in the policing of Covid-19.

The new reserve gardaí are made up of 37 men and 32 women. They come from Ireland, England, Germany, Georgia and Lithuania.

Reserve gardaí have undergone specific training to prepare them to police Covid-19 regulations and they will focus on engaging in local patrols and crime-prevention measures.

“The 69 Garda Reserves have willingly committed their time to support the ongoing efforts to keep people safe and will form an integral part of our policing effort moving forward,” Mr Harris said.