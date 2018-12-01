Arson in Moville: ‘People won’t tell you what they really think’
The town is ‘coming around to the idea’ of asylum seekers after last week’s hotel fire
Caiseal Mara hotel in Moville, Co Donegal, which was s subjected to an arson attack last weekend ahead of the arrival over the coming weeks of 100 asylum seekers. Photograph: North West Newspix
When the people of Moville, Co Donegal, learnt about two weeks ago that the town’s biggest hotel was to close and reopen as a direct provision centre before Christmas, reaction was more polarised than that being expressed over the last few days.
Whether this is because the hotel was subjected to an arson attack last weekend and people feel they should now temper opposition to the plan, or because people have become more used to the idea of 100 asylum seekers joining the remote community of 1,400 people, it is hard to tell.