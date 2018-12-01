When the people of Moville, Co Donegal, learnt about two weeks ago that the town’s biggest hotel was to close and reopen as a direct provision centre before Christmas, reaction was more polarised than that being expressed over the last few days.

Whether this is because the hotel was subjected to an arson attack last weekend and people feel they should now temper opposition to the plan, or because people have become more used to the idea of 100 asylum seekers joining the remote community of 1,400 people, it is hard to tell.