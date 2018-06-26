Archbishop rebukes minister following weekend mass intervention

Archbishop Diarmuid Martin has criticised Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht Josepha Madigan for “pushing an agenda” after she helped conduct a church service on Saturday when the parish priest failed to show.

Ms Madigan, who had assisted with the service in Mount Merrion in Dublin said afterwards the Church should ordain women and allow priests to marry.

A failure to adapt would lead to a “severe decline” in church participation, she said in an interview on Monday.

In a strong rebuke of her comments, Archbishop Martin said the Minister had provoked “considerable distress” among churchgoers and ought to consider the upset she had caused.

“Many [parishioners] have contacted my office to express their hurt and upset at the Minister’s comments, as reported in the media,” he said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

He said there was no shortage of priests in the Archdiocese of Dublin but that there had simply been a misunderstanding regarding the parish of Mount Merrion service on Saturday evening.

“It is in no way correct to say that the Minister ‘said Mass’,” Archbishop Martin said.

“It is regrettable that Minister Madigan used this occasion to push a particular agenda. Her expressed view that a mix up in a Dublin parish on one particular Saturday evening should lead to the Universal Church changing core teachings is bizarre.

“Minister Madigan might consider listening to the voices of those people who disagree with her public comments, she might consider the hurt she has caused to parishioners who deem her actions deeply disrespectful.”

Archbishop Martin appeared to be referring to an interview with the Minister on RTÉ’s Today with Sean O’Rourke programme on Monday during which she explained that she and two others had stood in to assist with a service.

“I wouldn’t quite say [we were] saying the mass. We obviously didn’t do any of the sacraments of transubstantiation or anything like that,” she said. “We would have been doing readings anyway but obviously I had to welcome people and explain to them that there was no priest available.

“Unfortunately we are seeing this across Ireland at the moment where there just are insufficient numbers of priests.”

Ms Madigan, who did not rule out the hypothetical prospect of her own future ordination, used the interview to suggest the Church adopt a policy of further involving its lay members.

“It might be better for example if there was training for us in a situation like that where we weren’t sure whether we could read the gospel or not. We chose not to in the end,” she said.

The Minister added that no collection was taken and that while blessed communion bread was handed out by ministers for the Eucharist, there was no sacrament. She also said she would express some of her views to the Pope during his visit if the opportunity presented itself.

“People do want spirituality in their lives but if the church, I would be worried, that if the church doesn’t embrace that and embrace getting the laity involved more into the future it’ll go into a severe decline,” she said.

Ms Madigan is due to respond to the Archbishop’s comments later today.