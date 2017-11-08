Anti-abortion witness declines to go to ‘kangaroo court’ committee

Another anti-abortion witness has declined to appear before the Oireachtas committee examining the Eighth Amendment claiming it is a charade with a pre-determined outcome.

Marty McCaffrey, Professor of Paediatrics at University of Carolina, wrote to the committee members this week confirming he will not give evidence to what he described as a “kangaroo court”.

He is the second anti-abortion witness to decline to give evidence. Professor Patricia Casey also confirmed she would not participate in a scheduled appearance.

On reviewing the testimony to date, Mr McCaffrey said it was clear the proceedings were “deeply biased in favour of repeal”.

The Professor was asked to appear before the committee following a request from Fine Gael Senator Michelle Mulherin, who is not a member of the committee. The invitation was issued in late October.

However in a letter to members, Mr McCaffrey said he was disappointed a decision had already been taken not to retain the Eighth Amendment of the Constitution in full.

“I’m not sure many can imagine my reaction. It became clear that the invitation for my testimony, offered only after the vote on repeal had already taken place, was a retrospective effort to attempt to offer some illusion of balance to the Oireachtas hearings.

“It is with great regret that I must respectfully decline the invitation to offer testimony to the Committee.”

In his statement, the Professor from North Carolina said his testimony to the committee might be interpreted by some as the work of an objective committee.

“In reviewing the proceedings, testimony and transcripts from records on the Committee website one can only conclude that the Oireachtas Committee on the Eighth is a ‘kangaroo court’.

“It is simply stunning that most Committee members did not see the need for a fair hearing for such a momentous issue as the repeal of the Eighth Amendment, but were satisfied with such a prejudiced process.

“I hope that the Irish people will not be deceived by such theater.”

The committee has faced accusations of bias from two of its members, Independent TD Mattie McGrath and Independent Senator Ronan Mullen.

Mr Mullen and Mr McGrath have alleged the witness list has been skewed towards those with pro-choice views.

However chair of the committee Catherine Noone has asked the two members to submit witnesses on numerous occasions but they have both declined.

The committee will hear from legal and mental health experts at its meeting on Wednesday.