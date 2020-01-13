Alleged instance of fraud under investigation, Rehab confirms

Rehab has confirmed that an alleged instance of fraud is under investigation at one of its subsidiaries.

A note attached to Rehab’s 2018 annual accounts states that the company concluded a preliminary investigation in 2019, which identified an alleged instance of fraud at one of its wholly owned subsidiaries.

The note states: “The matter has now been disclosed to the relevant authorities.”

A spokeswoman for the organisation on Monday said that the alleged fraud came to its attention as a result of a protected disclosure made at a subsidiary.

She said: “As the matter is subject to an investigation at this time, no further comment can be made”.

The charity provides services for over 20,000 adults and children with disabilities or who are disadvantaged.

The organisation last year received additional Government funding in order to deal with escalating costs across a number of areas and the accounts show that this occurred after Rehab recorded a loss of €2.79 million in 2018.

The Rehab spokeswoman stated that already €1.5 million has been received from Government and “we anticipate receiving a final €500,000 imminently”.