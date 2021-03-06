Affordable housing: Can Land Development Agency succeed where others have failed?
Scale, money and a singular focus are set to be brought to bear on the housing crisis
LDA chief executive John Coleman believes he can improve on local authorities’ six-year process and bring a raw piece of land to the stage of having housing on it in four years. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw
Few believed local authorities can churn out new houses, but the recent revelation that bringing a project from the first work on plans to starting work on building takes up to six years in Dublin, nevertheless, stuns.
Clearly, there is a desperate need to reduce this, since speed is of the essence. The Land Development Agency (LDA) Bill is currently making its way through the Dáil, so can the LDA succeed where other State bodies have failed?