Aengus Mac Grianna signs off after 30 years at RTÉ

RTÉ broadcaster and news anchor Aengus Mac Grianna delivered his final Six One news bulletin on Saturday evening after 30 years at the station.

Signing off for a final time Mac Grianna said: “It’s been a privilege to sit in this chair down through the years and be welcomed into your homes. Thank you for that and your kindness. I’ve had a wonderful time.”

Earlier he tweeted that he had “had a blast” and said: “Get all yizer parades on de 6–1 tonight!”

Last day newscasting @rtenews after 30 years! I’ve had a blast. Get all yizer parades on de 6–1 tonight! Go raibh maith agaibh agus beannachtai na feile Padraig! Gra mor Aengus x x — Aengus Mac Grianna (@Aengy2) March 17, 2018

Mr Mac Grianna (53) began his career in RTÉ in 1987 as a runner before moving on to radio news reading two years later, followed by becoming a television newsreader.

He confirmed his departure last November after taking the voluntary redundancy package offered by RTÉ and he said he was open to the idea of going back to college.

He went viral back in 2013 after footage of him emerged applying powder before he knew he was on air.

A 29-second clip was posted on YouTube showing the newsreader adjusting his tie and applying the finishing touches to his make-up before being told, via his earpiece, that his preparations were being broadcast live on RTÉ’s News Now channel.