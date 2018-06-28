15 abortions carried out in Irish hospitals in 2017

The number of abortions carried out in Irish hospital fell markedly last year, compared with the previous three years of the operation of abortion legislation.

There were 15 abortions in Ireland, including two carried out on the grounds of suicide, in 2017.

This compares with a total of 25 in 2016, 26 in 2015 and 26 in 2014 all under the terms of the Protection of Life During Pregnancy (PLDP) Act, 2013.

The figures are contained in the annual report from the Department of Health on the operation of the Act. Section 20 of the Act mandates that all abortions carried out be notified and published at the end of the year.

The Act sets out when an abortion is permissible and what circumstances constitute a “real” risk to the life of a pregnant woman. These are where there is a “real and substantial” risk due to physical illness, an “immediate” risk due to physical illness or a risk due to suicidal intent.

The Act complies with Article 40.3.3 of the Constitution, also known as the Eighth Amendment. A referendum to repeal the Eighth Amendment passed by a two to one majority last month. The PLDP Act however remains pending passage of legislation to give effect to the referendum result.

Last year, there were eight abortions due to physical illness, five due to an emergency risk and two to risk from suicide.

These figures compare with eight due to physical illness, 16 to an emergency and one to suicidal intent in 2016.

In 2015 there were 14 due to physical illness, nine to an emergency and three to suicidal intent, while in 2014 the figures were 14 due to physical illness, nine to emergencies and three to suicide.

All information in these reports is restricted to limit the risk of identification of private, confidential matter between women and their doctors.

The report has been laid before the Houses of the Oireachtas.