15,000 outpatients to be impacted by nurses’ strike, HSE says

The HSE has said 15,000 outpatients will be impacted by the 24-hour nurses’ strike, planned for next Wednesday.

Speaking at a briefing on the flu, HSE national director of acute hospitals Liam Woods said “clearly outpatients won’t run next Wednesday on the basis the strike proceeds”.

“Outpatients are estimated at about 15,000 people in a day so it’s the biggest single number impacted,” he said.

“There will also be no elective surgery. Except, if there is risk to life or any urgent care, we would seek derogations for that.”

The Psychiatric Nurses Association (PNA) and the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) are meeting with public service management on Thursday in an attempt to avert the planned industrial action.

The PNA is to put in place an overtime ban on a number of days in the weeks ahead, starting next Thursday, as part of a campaign for improved pay to tackle recruitment and retention difficulties.

An overtime ban will have a significant impact on mental health services across the country, psychiatric nurses have claimed.

The PNA said mental health services were very reliant on overtime and staff provided by agencies.

PNA general secretary Peter Hughes said the HSE spent €1million per week on nursing staff from outside agencies for psychiatric services and a further €300,000 on overtime.

Psychiatric nurses are to escalate their industrial action to a series of strikes towards the middle of February.

On Thursday, INMO general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said community services as well as hospitals would be affected by the work stoppage on Wednesday.

She said public health nurses and community general nurses would deal with emergency calls.

Ms Ní Sheaghdha said community nursing day centres would be closed.

She also said community nursing units would not operate as normal during the first day of strike but would be involved in subsequent stoppages.

Arriving at the talks at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) Mr Hughes said the PNA had held talks with the HSE on contingency arrangements to apply if the overtime ban went ahead next week.

“We have given a list to the HSE of the areas where the overtime ban will apply. If there are not sufficient staff to take over a unit, then our members will not be taking over those units,” Mr Hughes said.

He said health service management needed to put forward “significant, realistic proposals” .

Ms Ní Sheaghdga said the union had had a lot of discussion internally since the first round of talks at the WRC on Wednesday and that its position had not changed.

She said there was a “massive crisis in recruitment and retention in nursing and midwifery”.

“We have to look at the conditions nurses and midwives are working under and we also have to look at their remuneration. Otherwise we are going to continue with the cycle of constant recruitment but no net increase in your workforce.”