Two fireballs spotted flying over Ireland on Monday night

Two fireballs was spotted over Ireland on Monday evening, Astronomy Ireland has confirmed.

They were spotted in Co Cork, Co Clare, Co Fermanagh, Co Mayo and Co Galway.

Fireballs, also known as falling or shooting stars are large meteors that shine brighter than Venus, the brightest “star-like object” that can be seen with the naked eye.

Most meteors are caused by small particles of dust that were left behind by comets. The brighter meteors come from larger particles. Fireballs are probably caused by objects the size of a pea and larger, according to the Astronomy Ireland website.

It wasn’t a firework folks, despite the week that’s in it! 👻 🎃 They don’t make them that big yet. Sounds like a meteor or a fireball. Thanks for the reports and keep them coming. — Astronomy Ireland (@AstronomyIRL) October 28, 2019

However, most comets leave very few large particles behind them “so most fireballs probably come from pieces of smashed off asteroids as the result of something (probably another asteroid) colliding with an asteroid, probably millions of years ago.”

Fireballs are quite rare and are rarely seen in the sky so sightings don’t happen very often.

Reader Catherine Murray was driving from Kerry to Cork when she spotted the fireball. “We were driving towards Cork and were on the Kerry side of the county bounds around 6.50pm yesterday, when we saw what we first thought was a fire work except that it went horizontally across the sky. It was large and had a yellow head and a red and yellow tail and was spectacular.”

Liam Tuite spotted the meteor on the Offaly/Tipperary border, “I was on the Offaly/Tipperary borders near Cloghjordan and a bright green light streaked across the sky to the south, quite low, travelling from east to west.”

In a video captured by one motorist in Co Cork, a glowing orb with a greenish hue can be seen shooting across the sky.

Did you see anything in the sky last night? Forward on any sightings, pictures, or videos to newsdesk@irishtimes.com