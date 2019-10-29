Two fireballs spotted flying over Ireland on Monday night

Two fireballs were spotted over Ireland on Monday evening, Astronomy Ireland has confirmed.

They appeared in the skies at around 6.50pm on Monday and were visible as far east as South Yorkshire, but were seen most clearly over Ireland.

Fireballs, also known as falling or shooting stars are large meteors that shine brighter than Venus, the brightest “star-like object” that can be seen with the naked eye.

Most meteors are caused by small particles of dust that were left behind by comets. It is a high-velocity body of matter from space which illuminates the sky due to friction with the atmosphere.

The brighter meteors come from larger particles. Fireballs are probably caused by objects the size of a pea and larger, according to the Astronomy Ireland website.

However, most comets leave very few large particles behind them “so most fireballs probably come from pieces of smashed off asteroids as the result of something (probably another asteroid) colliding with an asteroid, probably millions of years ago.”

Fireballs are quite rare and are rarely seen in the sky so sightings don’t happen very often.

It wasn’t a firework folks, despite the week that’s in it! 👻 🎃 They don’t make them that big yet. Sounds like a meteor or a fireball. Thanks for the reports and keep them coming. — Astronomy Ireland (@AstronomyIRL) October 28, 2019

Reader Catherine Murray was driving from Kerry to Cork when she spotted the fireball. “We were driving towards Cork and were on the Kerry side of the county bounds around 6.50pm yesterday, when we saw what we first thought was a fire work except that it went horizontally across the sky. It was large and had a yellow head and a red and yellow tail and was spectacular.”

Liam Tuite spotted the meteor on the Offaly/Tipperary border, “I was on the Offaly/Tipperary borders near Cloghjordan and a bright green light streaked across the sky to the south, quite low, travelling from east to west.”

Driver Sean Linehan captured the “bright fireball” on a dashcam fitted to his car outside Banteer, Cork, but said the footage “doesn’t do it justice”.

Paddy Maher, from Laois, discovered he had captured the meteor on a security camera outside his house after reading about the sighting on Twitter.

“I checked back on my cam that I bought new only last week,” the 35-year-old plasterer told the PA news agency.

“I was delighted that I caught a glimpse of it - I might keep the camera on the sky in future!”

Paul Willows spotted the meteor as a distant light while driving in South Yorkshire and also managed to record the moment on his dashcam.

“It was a decent fireball that was visible for a few seconds beyond what I managed to capture,” the 45-year-old from Conisbrough told PA.

“I’ve seen plenty of ordinary ‘shooting stars’ but nothing as impressive or as big as that one.

“I’m a bit of a star gazer and spend a fair amount of time looking upwards but that was a first... I shouted out quite loudly!”

Barry Kennelly saw the fireball in Carlow, “I was coming off the M9 heading for Carlow town when a green object with a red and yellow tail streaked across the sky from the south.”

Did you see anything in the sky last night? Forward on any sightings, pictures, or videos to newsdesk@irishtimes.com . – Additional reporting from PA