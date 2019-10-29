Two fireballs seen flying over Ireland last night

Two fireballs was spotted over Ireland on Monday evening, Astronomy Ireland has confirmed.

They was spotted in Co Cork, Co Clare, Co Fermanagh, Co Mayo and Co Galway.

Fireballs, also known as falling or shooting stars are large meteors that shine brighter than Venus, the brightest “star-like object” that can be seen with the naked eye.

It wasn’t a firework folks, despite the week that’s in it! 👻 🎃 They don’t make them that big yet. Sounds like a meteor or a fireball. Thanks for the reports and keep them coming. — Astronomy Ireland (@AstronomyIRL) October 28, 2019

Most meteors are caused by small particles of dust that were left behind by comets. The brighter meteors come from larger particles. Fireballs are probably caused by objects the size of a pea and larger, according to the Astronomy Ireland website,

However, most comets leave very few large particles behind them “so most fireballs probably come from pieces of smashed off asteroids as the result of something (probably another asteroid) colliding with an asteroid, probably millions of years ago.”

Fireballs are quite rare and are rarely seen in the sky so sightings don’t happen very often.

In a video captured by one motorist in Co Cork, a glowing orb with a greenish hue can be seen shooting across the sky.

