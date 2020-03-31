Look on the bright side: International Space Station visible in Irish skies tonight

There will be a welcome distraction in Irish skies on Tuesday night for children and their parents cooped up at home because of the coronavirus.

The International Space Station will be visible at 8.45pm as it orbits the Earth and will be very bright.

It will be visible for all of four minutes which is a long time for the station which travels at a speed of 27,600 k/ph. For those who don’t have a calculator to hand, that represents 460 kilometres per minute, or almost eight kilometres a second. It orbits the Earth every 92 minutes.

The ISS will travel west to east across the southern horizon at an angle of 48 degrees so it should be high enough in the sky not to be obscured by houses or the landscape.

The six members of the crew, three Russians and three Americans, departed Earth in February before the coronavirus pandemic was declared and will be returning to Earth next month.

Happy #StPatricksDay! This past fall I captured this clear day over the southern end of the Emerald Isle: Limerick, Cork and Kerry counties. #SpaceStation4all pic.twitter.com/vAEstCeH8M — Andrew Morgan (@AstroDrewMorgan) March 17, 2020

They are probably the safest human beings anywhere now as there is no chance of them catching coronavirus in space.

Flight engineer Andrew Morgan, who is a medical doctor, tweeted on Monday: “As a medical doctor looking back on our planet on #NationalDoctorsDay, I think of the healthcare professionals & volunteers that are risking their lives in this crisis. We’re at our best when we help each other. I’m in awe of your selfless service. Thank you from @Space_Station”.

On St Patrick’s Day Dr Morgan posted a picture on his Twitter page that he had taken the previous autumn: He tweeted: “Happy #StPatricksDay! This past fall I captured this clear day over the southern end of the Emerald Isle: Limerick, Cork and Kerry counties.”

He also shared a photo of the tricolour floating in one of the windows of the Cupola observatory the a dome-shaped module that the crew of Expedition 62, as it is called, can observe the Earth.

Ireland has had a long association with the ISS as both Commander Chris Hadfield, who is a regular visitor to Ireland, and Astronaut Catherine Cady Coleman have both played traditional Irish music while on board the station.

Met Éireann reports that tonight will be cold and dry in most places, with variable amounts of cloud and clear spells. As the ISS is very bright, it should be visible in any break in the clouds.

A few light showers may occur, mainly near north and northwest coasts.