Noble savage concept endures despite being anthropological myth

The term “noble savage” first appeared in John Dryden’s 1672 play The Conquest of Granada. It refers to the indigenous peoples first brought to worldwide attention by European explorers from the early 1400s onwards.

These indigenous peoples were later characterised by Enlightenment philosophers as intrinsically good and unspoiled people, living in harmony with nature. The term noble savage is used to this day, mainly by eco-warrior campaigners and New Age romantics. But the noble savage concept is an anthropological myth, as explained by Dwight Longenecker in The Imaginative Conservative.

Most indigenous peoples appeared very primitive to the European explorers. For example, early explorers of Africa regarded the native Africans as a human subspecies, somewhat higher than the local chimpanzees and gorillas.

Indigenous peoples were, for the most part, treated abominably by the colonists – enslaved, murdered, displaced from their homes and so on. And large numbers died after contracting European diseases against which they had no immunity.

This abominable treatment of indigenous people prompted an intellectual reaction in Europe that tended towards the opposite extreme, greatly bolstering the noble savage concept. The influential philosopher Jean-Jacques Rousseau (1712-1778) proposed that primitive man was morally superior to modern man.

Later, Karl Marx’s collaborator Friedrich Engels (1820-1895) also enthusiastically promoted the concept of the noble savage. Indigenous people were portrayed as intrinsically good, innocent and unspoiled and living in harmony with nature. They were certainly not savages – in fact, it was Europeans who were the savages.

The noble savage concept survives to this day and when it is used it is almost always accompanied by deep criticism of the developed world. We are told our developed world is a society of urban savages that is destroying the natural world with technology and greedy consumerism and that indigenous people show us how to live peaceful non-selfish lives in harmony with nature.

Those who characterise the developed world as societies of urban savages claim that this savage nature lurks beneath a flimsy veneer, ready to burst forth under the right conditions. William Golding, for example, illustrates this idea in his book The Lord of the Flies – a group of schoolboys marooned alone on a deserted island pretty quickly turns into a bunch of bloodthirsty savages.

Anthropological myth

The concept of the noble savage is an anthropological myth. The odd hunter-gatherer society may be relatively peaceful, but this certainly does not represent the general picture which is characterised by widespread violence and rampant superstition. Thus, for example, we have Napoleon Chagnon’s account of the warring Yanomamo tribes in the Amazon basin and the accounts documented by Jesuit missionaries of the bloodthirsty, violent lives of certain native North American tribes.

The noble savage and the urban savage concepts make opposite assumptions about human beings. The former assumes that humans born into hunter-gatherer societies are intrinsically good, the latter that humans born into developed technological societies are intrinsically bad. But, as Longenecker explains, both assumptions are wrong.

I can think of no reason why members of a hunter-gatherer society would be fundamentally different in a moral sense to members of a modern western society. I would expect that, in this respect, we are all pretty much the same, basically inclined to be good-natured and co-operative with others but, at the same time, fallible and prone to succumb easily to temptations to behave selfishly.

In a Christian vision of the world we are all made in the image of God and therefore we are all essentially good, but, since the time of Adam and Eve, we have a fallen nature and are prone to behave badly. However, Christianity claims we can redeem our fallen nature by accepting and following the teachings of Jesus Christ, thereby perfecting our nature again.

A secular treatment of this question points out that everyone has a natural ethical instinct that prompts us to behave co-operatively with our fellow human beings. The origin of altruism in animals can be explained by evolutionary theory. But we also have selfish and aggressive tendencies that prompt us to behave badly. By developing our natural ethical side we can overcome our innate negative tendencies.

In summary, we are neither saints nor savages. We are all imperfect, but perfectible.

William Reville is an emeritus professor of biochemistry at UCC