Nasa to attempt first flight of helicopter Ingenuity on Mars

Nasa will on Monday attempt the first flight of a miniature helicopter over the surface of Mars in what would be the first powered, controlled flight of an aircraft on another planet.

If all goes to plan, the 1.8kg (4lb) 4-pound (1.8kg) twin-rotor, solar-powered helicopter Ingenuity will slowly ascend straight up to an altitude of 3m (10ft) above the Martian surface, hover in place for 30 seconds, then rotate before descending to a gentle landing on all four legs.

While the mere metrics may seem less than ambitious, the “air field” for the interplanetary test flight is 173 million miles from Earth, on the floor of a vast Martian basin called Jezero Crater. Success hinges on Ingenuity executing the pre-programmed flight instructions using an autonomous pilot and navigation system.

“The moment our team has been waiting for is almost here,” Ingenuity project manager MiMi Aung said at a recent briefing at Nasa’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) near Los Angeles.

This NASA photo obtained on April 6th, 2021, shows the helicopter with all four of its legs deployed before dropping from the belly of the Perseverance rover on March 30th, 2021. Photograph: Nasa/JPL-Caltech/AFP via Getty Images

Nasa itself is likening the experiment to the Wright Brothers’ first controlled flight in the world of a motor-driven airplane 117 years ago, paying tribute by having affixed a tiny piece of wing fabric from the original Wright flyer under Ingenuity’s solar panel.

The robot rotorcraft was carried to Mars attached underneath Nasa’s Mars rover Perseverance, a mobile astrobiology lab that touched down on February 18th in Jezero Crater after a nearly seven-month journey.

Although Ingenuity’s flight test is set to begin about 3.30am Eastern Time on Monday (8.30am Irish time), data confirming its outcome is not expected to reach JPL’s mission control until about 6.15am ET on Monday.

Nasa also expects to receive images and video of the flight that mission engineers hope to capture using cameras mounted on the helicopter and the Perseverance rover, which will be parked 76m (250ft) away from Ingenuity’s flight zone.

If the test succeeds, Ingenuity will undertake several additional, lengthier flights in the weeks ahead, though it will need to rest four to five days in between each to recharge its batteries. Prospects for future flights rest largely on a safe, four-point touchdown the first time.

“It doesn’t have a self-righting system, so if we do have a bad landing, that will be the end of the mission,” Ms Aung said. An unexpectedly strong wind gust is one potential peril that could spoil the flight.

Nasa hopes Ingenuity – a technology demonstration separate from Perseverance’s primary mission to search for traces of ancient micro-organisms – paves the way for aerial surveillance of Mars and other destinations in the solar system, such as Venus or Saturn’s moon Titan.

While Mars possesses much less gravity to overcome than Earth, its atmosphere is just 1 per cent as dense, presenting a special challenge for aerodynamic lift. To compensate, engineers equipped Ingenuity with rotor blades that are larger (4-feet-long) and spin more rapidly than would be needed on Earth for an aircraft of its size.

The design was successfully tested in vacuum chambers built at JPL to simulate Martian conditions.

The small, lightweight aircraft already passed an early crucial test on Mars by demonstrating it could withstand punishing cold, with nighttime temperatures dropping as low as -90 degrees, using solar power alone to recharge and keep internal components heated.

The planned flight was delayed for a week by a technical glitch during a test spin of the aircraft’s rotors on April 9th. Nasa said that issue has since been resolved. – Reuters