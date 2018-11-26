Mars landing: Nasa attempts to put probe on planet

The success of all space missions to Mars hinges on negotiating what is invariably a turbulent landing. It’s called “the descent into terror”, and it lasts for a long seven minutes.

Monday night will be the latest attempt as Nasa tries to put another robotic probe on the red planet. Its InSight lander is being targeted at a flat plain just north of the planet’s equator called Elysium Planitia.

The probe carries a suite of instruments – many of them from Europe – to try to determine the rocky world’s internal structure for the first time.

Signals from the probe confirming its safe touchdown should be received within a minute of hitting the surface; the latest estimated landing is 19.53 GMT.

As with previous surface missions, InSight must survive during the period it takes for a probe entering Mars’ thin atmosphere at hypersonic speed to slow to walking pace and gently put itself on the ground, explained astrophysicist Prof Peter T Gallagher of Dublin Institute of Advanced Studies. A switch from 12,000 mph to 5 mph is required to enable a “soft touchdown”.

Many have tried; most have failed, he pointed out, as landing on any planet or comet is always really difficult. As a member of the European Space Agency’s advisory panel on space missions, he will be watching every aspect of the mission closely.

A photo provided by NASA of composite image of Mars. Photograph: NASA/The New York Times

Seismic activity

It is hoped that InSight – which stands for Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport – will help scientists understand the early evolution of Mars and other planets in the solar system, including the Earth, using instruments to probe deep beneath the planet’s surface to measure temperatures and seismic activity.

InSight “is packed with piles of very sensitive equipment and solar panels”, so all will have their fingers crossed during “a big day for Mars exploration”, he said.

It is known that there is a lot of iron on the planet, Prof Gallagher added,but it’s not known if its core is solid or made up of liquid metal.

“As humanity, as explorers – we’re batting at less than 50 per cent,” said Nasa’s science chief, Thomas Zurbuchen. “Going to Mars is really, really hard.”

It will, however, be using the same combination of heatshield, parachute and retro-rockets that proved so successful in positioning Nasa’s Phoenix probe in Mars “Arctic” in 2007.

The most recent attempt to land on Mars was made two years ago by a European probe, which crashed on the planet’s surface. However, engineers at mission control on the Jet Propulsion Laboratory campus in Pasadena, California, have a quiet confidence in the outcome.

“We’ve done all the preparations that we can possibly think of to make sure that our entry, descent and landing (EDL) goes as smoothly as we can imagine,” said project manager Tom Hoffman. “But Mars as a planet does not always behave. I think our team is ready; I think the spacecraft is ready. We just don’t know if Mars is ready,” he told BBC News.

How to watch InSight’s attempt to land on Mars:

InSight’s descent can be watched live on Nasa Television, through the agency’s website Nasa.gov and social media platforms. Nasa is also providing briefings in advance and will host a press conference after the probe hits the surface of Mars.

Additional reporting – Guardian Services