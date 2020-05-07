Academics appeal for people to take part in Covid-19 survey

Academics are appealing for people to take part in an online survey which aims to offer an insight into how the Covid-19 pandemic, and the Government’s measures to limit its spread, are impacting on people’s activities, work, school and childcare.

The “corona citizens science project”, which is anonymous, is seeking to identify barriers people are encountering, how people are coping with the lockdown and how they are dealing with childcare issues.

Two phases of the survey have already been carried out, while the next phase takes place on Wednesday. It includes new questions to reflect the evolving environment including the phased lifting of restrictions announced by the Government last week.

The study is being conducted by researchers from NUI Galway and Dublin City University in partnership with the Insight SFI Research Centre for Data Analytics.

The survey can be taken here.