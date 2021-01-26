Zero-Covid strategy could ‘save the summer’, People Before Profit says

A zero-Covid approach to fighting the pandemic would make it possible to “save the summer”, People Before Profit has said.

Richard Boyd Barrett called for all parties in the Dáil to support the idea as he claimed the Living with Covid-19 strategy pursued by the Government has “failed spectacularly”.

The Dún Laoghaire TD said: “Trying to live alongside Covid is like trying to play footsie with a tiger. It just does not work.”

He called for a “comprehensive alternative zero-Covid strategy that seeks to eliminate community transmission and then allow us to get past this terrible cycle of surge and lockdown”.

Along with Rise TD Paul Murphy, People Before Profit has drawn up a Dáil motion calling for such a strategy to be adopted.

Proposals in the motion include stopping all non-essential travel into Ireland with a 14-day quarantine facilitated by the State for all incoming travellers and increasing the permanent capacity of public hospitals.

It also suggests empowering the Health and Safety Authority to fine employers that refuse to allow staff to work from home where it is possible for them to do so, and targeting Covid hotspots by increasing inspections of large factories and workplaces.

The motion says the zero-Covid strategy should be pursued on an all-island basis with the Northern Ireland Executive.

People Before Profit does not have private members’ time in the Dáil until March so they would require other parties to put forward the motion if it is to be debated before then.

‘Not realistic’

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said on Monday, however, that zero-Covid is “probably not a realistic strategy for Ireland”.

He told RTÉ’s Claire Byrne Live show that Ministers had discussed the issue with chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan and Prof Philip Nolan from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

Mr Varadkar said: “Their advice to us is that it wouldn’t work in an Irish context. We’re in the middle of the epicentre of a pandemic in Europe. We have the issues with Northern Ireland and we also have essential connectivity with Britain and Europe.

“Zero-Covid means getting to zero community-transmission cases for . . . 14 days in a row.”

This took three months in Melbourne and could take “much longer” here, he said.

“In an Irish context it might mean a permanent lockdown and we may never get to zero for 14 days.”

“This kind of promise – if we do this we’ll be living like they are in New Zealand or Australia by the summer – we don’t believe that’s an honest promise,” he added.

‘Political problem’

At a press conference on Tuesday morning Mr Boyd Barrett was asked about Nphet’s view on a zero-Covid approach.

He said he raised it himself with Dr Holohan at a briefing for party leaders.

He said Dr Holohan said a zero-Covid strategy would be desirable but didn’t think it was practical, citing the “European dimension”.

Mr Boyd Barrett suggested that this is a “political problem” that needs to be solved by the Government and Opposition in the Dáil by proactively pursuing a zero-Covid strategy and trying to persuade the authorities in the North to adopt it as well.