“The kettle is the best-used tool in the place,” says Matt Molloy, as he puts it on, and passes a plate of buns around Ramsgrange Men’s Shed.

Eight men from the south Wexford area meet here twice a week, for a cup of tea, a chat, and some woodworking. “Great craic and great banter, and a lot of work for the community” is the normal order of business, says Molloy. Politics is not.