‘You’re moving to Ireland? God help you. I hope you never get sick over there.’

In Ramsgrange Men’s Shed the election issues are health, crime and pensions

Jennifer O'Connell in Wexford

Jennifer O'Connell meets with members of Ramsgrange Men's Shed in County Wexford where the big election issues are health, crime, rural broadband and public transport. Video: Bryan O'Brien

“The kettle is the best-used tool in the place,” says Matt Molloy, as he puts it on, and passes a plate of buns around Ramsgrange Men’s Shed.

Eight men from the south Wexford area meet here twice a week, for a cup of tea, a chat, and some woodworking. “Great craic and great banter, and a lot of work for the community” is the normal order of business, says Molloy. Politics is not.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.