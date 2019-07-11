Writer and barrister Noel Whelan dies aged 50 after short illness

Noel Whelan, the political writer and barrister who was a leading figure in the campaign to introduce same-sex marriage, has died.

He was 50.

Mr Whelan died on Wednesday evening after a short illness.

He was married to Sinead McSweeney, vice president of public policy and communications for Twitter in Europe and former head of communications for both the PSNI and An Garda Síochána.

They have a son named Séamus.

An Irish Times columnist, author and a former advisor for Fianna Fáil, Mr Whelan ran for the party as a general election candidate for the Dublin South East constituency in 1997.

He took silk in 2018, becoming a senior counsel after practising as a barrister from 19 years in Dublin, Wexford and Waterford.

A well-known commentator on radio and television, recent years also saw Mr Whelan launch the successful Kennedy Summer School on Irish-American history, culture and politics in New Ross, Co Wexford.

He was also heavily involved in recent referendum campaigns to save the Seanad, introduce same-sex marriage and abolish the Eighth Amendment to the Constitution.

He grew up in a family of 12 and was raised in a small rural post office in Ballycullane in Co Wexford where his father Seamus was a Fianna Fáil councillor. His brother Michael is currently a Fianna Fáil councillor in the county.

Mr Whelan ruled himself out of the presidential race last year after deciding not to mount a campaign if President Michael D Higgins stood again.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar paid tribute to the former barrister and political writer on Thursday morning, saying Ireland had “lost a friend”.

“We come from different party backgrounds but I feel this morning like Ireland has lost a friend,” wrote the Taoiseach. “Such a sharp intellect. So articulate and effective on marriage equality.”

Green party councillor Una Power paid tribute to Mr Whelan’s support for the ‘Women for Election group’, saying he had shown “tremendous support” during the 2016 general elections.

Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection Regina Doherty noted that aside from his obvious talents, “Noel was a thorough Gent”.

Director of the Irish Council for Civil Liberties Liam Herrick tweeted that Mr Whelan “believe passionately in the importance of rick public discourse and the exchange of ideas, and had incredible energy and generosity”.