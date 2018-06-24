Work has started on amending legislation to expunge the criminal convictions of gay men prosecuted before decriminalistion of homosexuality in 1993, the Taoiseach has said.

Leo Varadkar told some 700 people at a reception to mark the 25th anniversary of decriminalistion that it would take some time but it could be done.

Independent Senator David, who took a court case that eventually led to the European court and decriminalistion, received sustained applause when he addressed an audience including judges politicians, diplomats, former president Mary Robinson and leading gay rights activists.

Mr Norris said he was just a telegram from the past but he had a message that young people mo longer needed to feel ashamed or afraid to be gay.

He said it was wonderful to get the apology from the State “ but it would be ecen better to get an apology from the Church”.

Speaking at the reception, Minister for Children Katherine Zappone said Ireland has chosen more to love rather than to hate since homosexuality was decriminalised in 1993. Ms Zappone said that that choice was not inevitable.

It was “the product of hard work, and the profit of the sacrifice of many, including those whose work towards decriminalisation we celebrate here this evening”.

Up to 600 people including long-term campaigners for gay rights, attended the celebration in St Patrick’s Hall where Ireland’s first lesbian Cabinet member reflected on what she called the “transformative changes of the past quarter of a century that have touched society as a whole.

Ms Zappone said: “It is a journey which saw President Mary Robinson welcoming the first group of out lesbians and gay men to the Áras - decriminalisation of homosexuality not long after - and finally achieving marriage equality and gender recognition in 2015.”

She said that each of the milestones of this journey, “ have allowed the true values which Irish people hold dear to come to the fore”.

The reception follows a formal Government apology, issued in the Dáil by Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan on Tuesday for the criminalisation of gay men.

State apology

The apology follows the introduction of a private member’s Bill by Senator Ged Nash in 2016 calling for a State apology and the exoneration of the hundreds of men prosecuted for homosexuality.

Ms Zappone said that “living in Ireland during criminalisation, as a lesbian, was stressful; it was difficult.

“Not only was Ireland a homophobic state and, often, society, but so too was it a deeply, and often violently, misogynistic one.”

She said that “as lesbians, we may not have lived in fear of criminal prosecution, but we knew that ruin was seldom more than one mean spirited act away”.

Ms Zappone referred to comments by the Taoiseach that some of the State’s founding members were gay. Among the gay women were “Dr Kathleen Lynn, Madeleine Ffrench-Mullen, Elizabeth O’Farrell, Julia Grenan, and Helena Molony” who were suffragists, revolutionaries, patriots, and “almost certainly all sexually attracted to women.

“After the Rising they worked to found hospitals, to insist on women’s political equality, to run trades unions, to teach; they worked, in other words, to build our State, even as that state rapidly became no country for women.”

Speaking of gay pride week, Ms Zappone said pride was “fundamentally about liberation-it always was. And for me, freedom is fundamentally about love. It is about recognising the equal value and sanctity of love in all its forms.

“It is about loving one’s self, regardless, and loving one another by demanding each other’s freedom. It is about rejecting laws, mores, and structures that are founded on fear and hate, and demanding instead a nation that is loving in its laws.”

And she quoted Irish lesbian poet Mary Dorcey, who wrote:

“Perhaps the heart is constant after all. Perhaps it makes no difference who we love, what voice lures us, what name we call. It’s always the same love is it not?”

During Pride week the Minister said, thousands of people “will walk with freedom, hard earned. We will hold the hands and kiss the lips of our lovers and friends. We will celebrate our families-biological, chosen, of friendship and of community.”