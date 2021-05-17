Woman told by judge to focus on caring for her teenage son

A care worker who transported more than €600,000 in cash has been told she should “devote herself” to her son after having been given a fully suspended sentence by the Special Criminal Court this morning.

Catherine Dawson was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison at the three-judge court but the term was fully suspended for five years.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt said a significant factor in the court’s decision was that Ms Dawson is responsible for the primary care of her 14-year-old son.

Following sentence he said: “She had better devote herself to that 14-year-old boy because otherwise she will be on her way through that door.”

Mr Justice Hunt pointed towards the door that leads to the cells in the Courts of Criminal Justice building on Parkgate Street in Dublin.

Dawson of Betaghstown Wood, Bettystown, Co Meath pleaded guilty in January to possessing a blue Nike bag containing €289,770 and £65,025 (€70,207) in cash, while knowing or believing or being reckless as to whether the money was the proceeds of criminal conduct.

She also pleaded guilty to possessing another black bag containing €254,840 in cash, knowing or believing or being reckless as to whether the money was the proceeds of criminal conduct.

She had been arrested by gardaí after the bags were placed in her car at the car park of a Spar shop on the Donore Road in Drogheda, Co Louth.