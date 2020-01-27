Woman charged over Gorey stabbing told gardaí she ‘didn’t mean for him to die’

A woman has been charged in connection with a fatal assault that took place in Co Wexford at the weekend.

Sarah Doyle (31), with an address at Ramsgate Village, Gorey, was charged under Section 11 of the Firearm and Offensive Weapons Act, with producing an article in the course of a dispute capable of inflicting serious injury.

Shortly before 2am on Sunday gardaí found Philip Doyle (33), originally from Bray, Co Wicklow, in the front garden of a house at Ramsgate Village with apparent stab wounds.

The father-of-three was treated by gardaí and emergency services personnel but was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Ms Doyle was arrested and detained until Monday evening at Gorey Garda station, under Section four of the Criminal Justice Act.

She was charged and later appeared before Gorey District Court.

Judge Gerard Furlong was told that at 5.40pm Ms Doyle was charged by gardaí and she responded by saying “I didn’t mean for him to die”.

An application for bail was made on Ms Doyle’s behalf and granted by the judge with conditions including that her passport be surrendered within 24 hours, that she lodge €500 in cash and sign on at Bray Garda station.

She also agreed to observe a curfew from 11pm to 8am and to remain at an address in Bray, Co Wicklow while on bail. Ms Doyle left the courtroom surrounded by her family and is due before court again on April 15th.