With dramatic U-turn, Government weakens its own authority
There must now be a question of whether the schools remain open, a key test for Coalition
Critics of the Government’s decision point out that the people who actually run the hospitals – the HSE – do not believe it is in danger of being overwhelmed. Photograph: Getty
It’s one hell of a U-turn, whatever way you look at it.
Twice in the past two weeks the Government received advice from its public health experts to return to lockdown, or near-lockdown, conditions. Twice the Government said: not now. Let’s give the existing restrictions time to work. Let’s encourage people to improve their compliance. We have to think of the wider needs and health of society.