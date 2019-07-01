Willie Frazer ‘never gave up on fighting for justice’, funeral told

Loyalist victims’ campaigner Willie Frazer “never gave up on fighting for justice”, the DUP leader Arlene Foster has told mourners at his funeral.

Mr Frazer, who died of cancer on Friday aged 58, was an outspoken campaigner against victims of republican violence during the Northern Ireland Troubles.

He was a man who was “fearless” and “tireless” in his fight on behalf of “those innocent victims he cared so much about”,

From the Markethill area of South Armagh, Mr Frazer’s father Bertie – a part-time member of the Ulster Defence Regiment (UDR) was killed by the IRA in 1975. Five other members of his family were subsequently killed by republicans.

In 1998 Mr Frazer founded Families Acting for Innocent Relatives (FAIR) to support those who had also lost family members to republican violence, and was a long time supported of the families of those killed in the Kingsmills massacre.

At times a controversial figure, he founded the Love Ulster rallies which led to serious rioting in the centre of Dublin in 2006. He appeared in court dressed as radical Muslim cleric Abu Hamza after being charged in connection with protest around the flying of the Union flag at Belfast City Hall in 2012.

Pastor Billie Halliday said that Mr Frazer “had his life’s fight”. “Willie did not like republicans,” he said, “and, contrary to things that have been said over recent days, Willie was no Catholic hater.

“Willie hated whenever Roman Catholics, or men of that religion, pointed guns at him or his people, that’s a different story. Them’s [sic] the people Willie Frazer had an argument with, as do I.

“Willie fought, friends, and he fought hard,” he said. “Willie caused the rest of us to stand up.”

About 500 hundred mourners, many wearing Royal British Legion poppies on their lapels, attended the funeral at Five Mile Hill Pentecostal Church near Markethill.

Other wore Orange collarettes – representing membership of the Orange Order – or UDR regalia.

Among those attending were other DUP politicians, as well as the leader of the Ulster Unionist Party, Robin Swann and the Grand Secretary of the Orange Order Mervyn Gibson.

A number of people who lost loved ones in the Kingsmills massacre also attended, as did the Victims’ Commissioner Judith Thompson and Kenny Donaldson from Innocent Victims United.

A lone piper played as the coffin, draped in the Union flag and bearing a regimental beret representing his own membership of the UDR, was brought into the church.

Mrs Foster said that earlier she had attended a service to remember the sacrifice of Ulster men at the Battle of the Somme. “Like those young men in France, William dedicated his life to his country, and just as their service will not be forgotten his service will not be forgotten.”

As Mr Frazer’s former lawyer, Mrs Foster recalled how they had both present at talks held in Leeds Castle in Kent in 2004; she had been part of the DUP’s negotiating team, and Mr Frazer had been protesting outside.

“I later received a phone call from an unknown number. It was Maidenhead police station, to say my client was in custody and was asking for his lawyer,” she said.

Mrs Foster described him as “someone who was witty who was original who was unvarnished yes but who was very much the real thing.”

“Despite all the hatred and all the bile that was directed towards him from republicanism he kept going,” she said.

“I will very much miss Willie for many things, but I will miss the telephone calls which – even when I was first minister of Northern Ireland – always started with ‘well, girl’.

“William has fought the good fight, he has kept the faith and finished the race. He has been called home,” she said.

He was laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery following the service.