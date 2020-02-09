Wicklow results: Social Democrat Jennifer Whitmore wins second seat

Jennifer Whitmore of the Social Democrats has taken the second seat in the five-seater Wicklow constituency.

The Greystones-based councillor and founding member of the party outperformed many pundits’ expectations and polled particularly strongly in the north of the constituency.

On Sunday, Sinn Féin’s John Brady was elected on the first count in Wicklow after topping the poll in impressive style.

Fine Gael’s Simon Harris, Fianna Fáil’s Stephen Donnelly and Green Party councillor Steven Matthews look set to take the final three remaining seats in Wicklow in the final count late on Monday night.

It means sitting Fine Gael TD and junior minister Andrew Doyle is on course lose his seat after 13 years as a Dáil deputy.

Fianna Fáil’s Pat Casey TD, a Glendalough-based hotelier, lost his seat earlier in the count.

There has been speculation earlier that Stephen Donnelly was at risk. His transfer from the Social Democrats to Fianna Fáil, along with internal party tensions, saw him lose a large share of his poll-topping vote in 2016.

However, strong transfers from his constituency colleague Mr Casey, in particular, saw him leapfrog to safety.

Transfers from Jennifer Whitmore’s surplus, meanwhile, are likely to be enough for the Green Party’s Steven Matthews to take one of the last seats.

The Bray-based councillor who works in railway signalling with Irish Rail has been a town councillor and, later, county councillor over the past decade or more. He topped the poll in the local elections.

Fine Gael TD and Minister for Health Simon Harris also looks safe and is on course to take one of the final three seats.

Candidates: Simon Harris (FG), Andrew Doyle (FG), Billy Timmins (FG), Pat Casey (FF), Stephen Donnelly (FF), John Brady (SF), Paul O’Brien (Lab), Jennifer Whitmore (Soc Dem), Sharon Briggs (PBP), Steven Matthews (GP), Séamus Connor (Aontú), Eileen Gunning (National Party), Joe Behan (Ind), John Snell (Ind), Valerie Cox (Ind), Charlie Keddy (Ind), John Joseph Larkin (Ind), William King (Ind), Anthony FitzGerald (Ind), Tom Dunne (Ind).