Wicklow results: Social Democrat Jennifer Whitmore set to win seat

Jennifer Whitmore of the Social Democrats is set to win a seat in Wicklow as the battle for the remaining seats goes down to the wire.

The Greystones-based councillor and founding member of the party outperformed many pundits’ expectations and polled particularly strongly in the north of the constituency.

There is a very tight competition, meanwhile, for the final three seats between Fine Gael, Fianna Fail and the Greens.

Fine Gael TD and Minister for Health Simon Harris looks likely to take the third seat.

This leaves a three-way battle for the final seat between Fianna Fail’s health spokesman Stephen Donnelly TD, Fine Gael junior minister Andrew Doyle and Green Party councillor Steven Matthews.

Wicklow SEE FULL RESULTS

While Mr Donnelly struggled to gather first preferences, strong transfers from his eliminated colleague Pat Casey saw him leapfrog Mr Matthews of the Greens in the last count.

He may have done just enough to take one of the last two seats.

Support dented

It is a major turnaround for Donnelly who surged to a poll-topping win in the last general election as a Social Democrat TD. His move to Fianna Fáil, along with local party tensions, appear to have severely dented his support.

Fine Gael’s Andrew Doyle is likely to benefit from transfers from his eliminated party colleague Billy Timmins in the next count, leaving the Green Party’s Steven Matthews at risk of elimination.

The next candidate due to be eliminated is Independent Bray-based councillor Joe Behan, a former Fianna Fáil TD.

On Sunday night, Sinn Fin’s John Brady was elected on the first count in Wicklow after topping the poll in impressive style.

The Bray-based politician, who in 2016 became Sinn Fein’s first elected TD in Wicklow in 100 years, received more than 17,000 votes (24 per cent), well in excess of the 11,000 quota.

Candidates: Simon Harris (FG), Andrew Doyle (FG), Billy Timmins (FG), Pat Casey (FF), Stephen Donnelly (FF), John Brady (SF), Paul O’Brien (Lab), Jennifer Whitmore (Soc Dem), Sharon Briggs (PBP), Steven Matthews (GP), Séamus Connor (Aontú), Eileen Gunning (National Party), Joe Behan (Ind), John Snell (Ind), Valerie Cox (Ind), Charlie Keddy (Ind), John Joseph Larkin (Ind), William King (Ind), Anthony FitzGerald (Ind), Tom Dunne (Ind).