Wicklow results: SF’s John Brady elected after topping poll

Sinn Féin’s John Brady been elected on the first count in Wicklow after topping the poll in comprehensive style.

The Bray-based politician, who in 2016 became Sinn Féin’s first elected TD in Wicklow in 100 years, received more than 17,000 votes (24 per cent), well in excess of the 11,000 quota.

His 6,000-plus surplus was being distributed to other candidates on Sunday night.

Fine Gael’s Simon Harris is in second place (12 per cent), followed by the Social Democrats’ Jennifer Whitmore (10 per cent). They both look set to take the second and third seats. The Green Party’s Steven Matthews has also polled strongly (8 per cent).

A key talking point from the first count is whether Fianna Fáil’s high-profile health spokesman Stephen Donnelly will hold onto his seat.

The final two seats in this five-seat constituency look set to be a battle between the Greens, Fianna Fail and Fine Gael.

Donnelly is polling in fifth place (8 per cent), followed by Fine Gael’s Andrew Doyle (7 per cent) and Billy Timmins (7 per cent) and Fianna Fáil’s Pat Casey (6 per cent).

Brady’s performance, in line with the Sinn Féin vote nationally, has been particularly impressive. He easily outpolled candidates in every ward, with the exception of Greystones where local candidate Simon Harris came out on top.

Candidates: Simon Harris (FG), Andrew Doyle (FG), Billy Timmins (FG), Pat Casey (FF), Stephen Donnelly (FF), John Brady (SF), Paul O’Brien (Lab), Jennifer Whitmore (Soc Dem), Sharon Briggs (PBP), Steven Matthews (GP), Séamus Connor (Aontú), Eileen Gunning (National Party), Joe Behan (Ind), John Snell (Ind), Valerie Cox (Ind), Charlie Keddy (Ind), John Joseph Larkin (Ind), William King (Ind), Anthony FitzGerald (Ind), Tom Dunne (Ind).