Wicklow results: John Brady (SF) set to top poll

Sinn Féin’s John Brady is set to be elected on the first count in Wicklow, according to latest tallies.

With all ballot boxes opened, tallies indicate Brady will top the poll (23 per cent), followed by Fine Gael’s Simon Harris (14 per cent) and the Social Democrats’ Jennifer Whitmore (12 per cent).

These three candidates look set to take the first three seats in the constituency, based on current tallies.

Competition for the final two seats is much closer-run affair with Fianna Fail battling to retain one of its two seats.

Latest tallies show little separating Fianna Fáil’s Stephen Donnelly (8 per cent), the Green Party’s Steven Matthews (8 per cent), Fine Gael’s Andrew Doyle (7 per cent) and Billy Timmins (6 per cent) and Fianna Fáil’s Pat Casey (6 per cent).

Tallies indicate smaller parties such as Labour and Independent candidates are lagging further behind.

Independent councillor and former Fianna Fáil TD Joe Behan leads the rest (5 per cent), followed by former Sinn Féin councillor John Snell (3.5 per cent), Independent, former RTÉ journalist Valerie Cox (3 per cent) and Labour’s Paul O’Brien (2 per cent).

Candidates: Simon Harris (FG), Andrew Doyle (FG), Billy Timmins (FG), Pat Casey (FF), Stephen Donnelly (FF), John Brady (SF), Paul O’Brien (Lab), Jennifer Whitmore (Soc Dem), Sharon Briggs (PBP), Steven Matthews (GP), Séamus Connor (Aontú), Eileen Gunning (National Party), Joe Behan (Ind), John Snell (Ind), Valerie Cox (Ind), Charlie Keddy (Ind), John Joseph Larkin (Ind), William King (Ind), Anthony FitzGerald (Ind), Tom Dunne (Ind).