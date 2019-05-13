Wicklow County Council local election candidate list
Total of 62 candidates running in 32-seat constituency
Arklow: 6 seats
Tommy Annesley (Fianna Fáil)
Sylvester Bourke (Fine Gael)
Tommy Breen (Independent)
Pat Fitzgerald (Fianna Fáil)
Pat Hoey (Independent)
Chantel Kangowa (Fine Gael)
John Kelly (Sinn Féin)
Pat Kennedy (Fianna Fáil)
Pier Leonard (Independent)
Mary McDonald (Independent)
Miriam Murphy (Independent)
Baltinglass: 6 seats
Vincent Blake (Fine Gael)
Avril Cronin (Fine Gael)
Patsy Glennon (Fianna Fáil)
Aidan Kinsella (Sinn Féin)
David McGinn (Social Democrats)
John Mullen (Fianna Fáil)
Lorraine O’Brien (Independent)
Gerry O’Neill (Independent)
Edward Timmins (Fine Gael)
Bray East: 4 seats
Sharon Briggs (Solidarity–People Before Profit)
Malachaí Duddy (Independent)
Anne Ferris (Labour Party)
Kennedy Flynn (Fine Gael)
Steven Matthews (Green Party)
Grace Mcmanus (Sinn Féin)
Eamonn Moran (Social Democrats)
Barry Murphy (Independent)
Brendan Thornhill (Aontú)
Chris Walsh (Fianna Fáil)
Edward Whelan (Fine Gael)
Bray West: 4 seats
Joe Behan (Independent)
Melanie Corrigan (Fine Gael)
Sárán Fogarty (Fianna Fáil)
June Maher (Solidarity–People Before Profit)
Ian McGahon (Labour Party)
David Miller (Fine Gael)
Dermot O’Brien (Sinn Féin)
Oliver O’Brien (Aontú)
Rory O’Connor (Independent)
Greystones: 6 seats
Anne Burke (Labour Party)
Mags Crean (Independent)
Tom Fortune (Independent)
Charlie Keddy (Independent)
Nicola Lawless (Sinn Féin)
Pyper Ludlow (Solidarity-People Before Profit)
Derek Mitchell (Fine Gael)
Alice O’Donnell (Fine Gael)
Lourda Scott (Green Party)
Gerry Walsh (Fianna Fáil)
Jennifer Whitmore (Social Democrats)
Elaine Willis (Fianna Fáil)
Wicklow: 6 seats
Shay Cullen (Fine Gael)
Muireann Dalton (Sinn Féin)
Gail Dunne (Fianna Fáil)
Daire Fitzgerald (Independent)
Anne Gregory (Fianna Fáil)
Mary Kavanagh (Independent)
Paul O’Brien (Labour Party)
Jimmy O’Shaughnessy (Independent)
John Snell (Independent)
Irene Winters (Fine Gael)