Wicklow County Council local election candidate list

Total of 62 candidates running in 32-seat constituency

Updated: 44 minutes ago

 

Arklow: 6 seats

Tommy Annesley (Fianna Fáil)

Sylvester Bourke (Fine Gael)

Tommy Breen (Independent)

Pat Fitzgerald (Fianna Fáil)

Pat Hoey (Independent)

Chantel Kangowa (Fine Gael)

John Kelly (Sinn Féin)

Pat Kennedy (Fianna Fáil)

Pier Leonard (Independent)

Mary McDonald (Independent)

Miriam Murphy (Independent)

Baltinglass: 6 seats

Vincent Blake (Fine Gael)

Avril Cronin (Fine Gael)

Patsy Glennon (Fianna Fáil)

Aidan Kinsella (Sinn Féin)

David McGinn (Social Democrats)

John Mullen (Fianna Fáil)

Lorraine O’Brien (Independent)

Gerry O’Neill (Independent)

Edward Timmins (Fine Gael)

Bray East: 4 seats

Sharon Briggs (Solidarity–People Before Profit)

Malachaí Duddy (Independent)

Anne Ferris (Labour Party)

Kennedy Flynn (Fine Gael)

Steven Matthews (Green Party)

Grace Mcmanus (Sinn Féin)

Eamonn Moran (Social Democrats)

Barry Murphy (Independent)

Brendan Thornhill (Aontú)

Chris Walsh (Fianna Fáil)

Edward Whelan (Fine Gael)

Bray West: 4 seats

Joe Behan (Independent)

Melanie Corrigan (Fine Gael)

Sárán Fogarty (Fianna Fáil)

June Maher (Solidarity–People Before Profit)

Ian McGahon (Labour Party)

David Miller (Fine Gael)

Dermot O’Brien (Sinn Féin)

Oliver O’Brien (Aontú)

Rory O’Connor (Independent)

Greystones: 6 seats

Anne Burke (Labour Party)

Mags Crean (Independent)

Tom Fortune (Independent)

Charlie Keddy (Independent)

Nicola Lawless (Sinn Féin)

Pyper Ludlow (Solidarity-People Before Profit)

Derek Mitchell (Fine Gael)

Alice O’Donnell (Fine Gael)

Lourda Scott (Green Party)

Gerry Walsh (Fianna Fáil)

Jennifer Whitmore (Social Democrats)

Elaine Willis (Fianna Fáil)

Wicklow: 6 seats

Shay Cullen (Fine Gael)

Muireann Dalton (Sinn Féin)

Gail Dunne (Fianna Fáil)

Daire Fitzgerald (Independent)

Anne Gregory (Fianna Fáil)

Mary Kavanagh (Independent)

Paul O’Brien (Labour Party)

Jimmy O’Shaughnessy (Independent)

John Snell (Independent)

Irene Winters (Fine Gael)

