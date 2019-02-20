Why do hospitals cost more to build here than anywhere else in the EU?

Inside Politics: Overspend at national children’s hospital has Harris in firing line

Harry McGee
Work continues at the site of the new National Children’s Hospital at St James Hospital in Dublin. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Work continues at the site of the new National Children’s Hospital at St James Hospital in Dublin. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Where can a sick hospital go?

The first ailment the new National Children’s Hospital has to deal with is a very unusual one.

It is altitude sickness. When it comes to new children’s hospitals, Ireland provides the Himalayas. If the final bill is €1.7 billion (and we are afraid that the ambitious paperless ICT plan will push the plan into the stratosphere) the NCH at St James’s will be our Everest compared to the peaks around Europe.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.