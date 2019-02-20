Where can a sick hospital go?

The first ailment the new National Children’s Hospital has to deal with is a very unusual one.

It is altitude sickness. When it comes to new children’s hospitals, Ireland provides the Himalayas. If the final bill is €1.7 billion (and we are afraid that the ambitious paperless ICT plan will push the plan into the stratosphere) the NCH at St James’s will be our Everest compared to the peaks around Europe.